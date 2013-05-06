Mobile Point of Sale Technology: Global Market Size and Growth Drivers Research Report to 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Initially mobile point of sale (MPOS) technology was targeted at small enterprises who could not afford a conventional point of sale (POS) solution, either because of financial restrictions or because of the mobile nature of their business operation. However, developments in the retail and service sectors suggest that the technology is not only making inroads into large stores but areas not previously outlined for its use. Demand is being driven by the number of benefits the technology offers, such as improved levels of customer service. MPOS solutions process card payments at anytime and in any location. The global MPOS industry registered significant growth in terms of the volume of terminals in operation during 2011?2012.



Competitors such as Square, iZettle, mPowa, SumUp, VeriFone, Intuit and PayPal are aiding the growth of MPOS technology by making it accessible to smaller enterprises. Over the forecast period, the volume of terminals is expected to increase, driven by growth in the retail sector, increased online trade, a rise in smartphone usage and card penetration.



