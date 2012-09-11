iPhone Apps That Reward You With Cash and Gift Cards

Burlington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Of course, you’ve heard of making money online. But did you know many apps now reward you as well? Mobile Rewards is one of those apps that reward you, with the launching of mobile rewards you can now make money from what’s constantly at your fingertips—your phone. What a better and easier way to make some extra money than logging into a computer online. With Mobile rewards app you can complete offers while you’re waiting in the doctor’s office, stuck in traffic or just have a few hours to spare, it’s fun, easy and best of all its free to download!



Mobile Rewards is simply the best of all the apps that reward you, others such as viggle, checkpoints or even we-reward don’t compare, Mobile Rewards has more offers, videos and tasks period! On Mobile Rewards you can earn both cash and Facebook credits, with over 30,000 users and a 4.75/5.0 rating on the app store there’s absolutely no reason you shouldn’t try it out today. You probably have an overload of apps by now (who doesn’t), but what you DO need is a cool, easy-to-use app that rewards you for your time. Check out the hundreds of reviews and you’ll find that people just like you are enjoying Mobile Rewards every day.



How exactly can you make money using Mobile Rewards? It’s Simple. Advertisers want you to participate in what they have to offer, and they’re willing to reimburse you for it. Mobile Rewards brings these advertisers straight to you and you to them. It’s a very simple process; first, you register with mobile rewards after downloading the app. Once you register your account, you can view the available jobs right from the app interface. These Jobs consist of simply submitting your input about a product, liking a Facebook page or even just watching a video clip!



Mobile Rewards is currently the ONLY app that allows you to make extra money for doing things you already do on a daily basis: Watch YouTube videos, Visiting an online store or checking out websites. The difference? Mobile Rewards will pay you to do this!



About Mobile Rewards

The next evolution in app development, Mobile Rewards app enables brands to move beyond traditional connections, and effectively harness the power of consumer mobile usage with their app that delivers direct insights to brands from consumers who earn credit for their participation. The first app of its kind, Mobile Rewards officially launched on March 3, 2012. Mobile Rewards was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ For more information, please visit http://mobilerewards-app.com/.



Media Contact: Mobile Rewards LLC (609) 560-2718 Support(at)mobilerewards-app(dot)com