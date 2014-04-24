Mobile Robotics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast Research Report 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- The research report on mobile robotics market provides detailed analysis on a global basis, with further breakdown into various sub-segments. It provides cross-sectional analysis of the market based on parameters such as travelling environment, applications and geography.



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The mobile robots have found wide applications in industry, military, service and domestic sectors. Mobile robots are classified on the basis of their travelling environment into Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs).



This market research study analyzes the mobile robotics market on a global level, and provides estimates in terms of revenue (USD Million) from 2013 to 2019. It recognizes the drivers and restraints affecting the industry and analyzes their impact over the forecast period. Moreover, it identifies the significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years.



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The mobile robotics market has been segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW), and estimated in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report includes cross sectional analysis of type and applications across each geography segments in terms of revenue (USD Million).



This study includes profile of key players in the market and the strategies adopted by them to sustain the competition. Recent developments and barriers of the market will help emerging players to design their strategies in an effective manner. The study is expected to help key players of mobile robots in formulating and developing their strategies. The market has been segmented as follows:



Mobile Robotics Market, By Travelling Environment:



Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) including Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) including drones

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)



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Mobile Robotics Market, By Applications:



Logistics and warehousing

Others include mobile robots used for automotive Industry, assembly, coating and dispensing, panting and depainting and inspection applications

Defense and military

Medical and healthcare

Field applications include mobile robots used in nuclear environments, agricultural purposes, forest harvesting, and mining

Domestic

Entertainment



Mobile Robotics Market, By Geography:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (Africa, Middle East and Latin America)



Table of Content



Chapter 1 Global Mobile Robotics Market

1.1 Research description

1.2 Research scope

1.3 Research methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.1.1 Integration of mobile robots with mobile technologies, other smart products, and appliances

3.2.1.2 Increasing grants and funds by governments

3.2.1.3 Increasing venture capital investments in service robotics companies

3.2.1.4 Decreasing price of sensors and cameras and availability of open source platforms

3.2.2 Market Restraints

3.2.2.1 Long time to market

3.2.2.2 Lack of experts in R&D of mobile robotics market



Chapter 4 Global mobile robotics market by their travelling environment, 2013 – 2019

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

4.2.1 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), market size and forecast, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

4.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

4.3.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), market size and forecast, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

4.4 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)



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