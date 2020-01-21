Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 124 pages, titled as 'North America Mobile Robotics Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Product Type, Mode of Operation, Industry Vertical, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like U.S., Canada and important players/vendors such as Aethon, AUBO Robotics, Amazon Robotics etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2020-2026.



Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2447688-north-america-mobile-robotics-market-2020-2026-by-offering-product-type-mode-of-operation-industry-vertical-end-user-and-country



Summary

North America mobile robotics market is expected to reach $27.42 billion by 2025, growing by 12.4% over the years to come.

Highlighted with 27 tables and 48 figures, this 124-page report "North America Mobile Robotics Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Product Type, Mode of Operation, Industry Vertical, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America mobile robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

- Market Structure

- Growth Drivers

- Restraints and Challenges

- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

- Porter's Fiver Forces



The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America mobile robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Product Type, Mode of Operation, Industry Vertical, End User, and Country.



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2447688-north-america-mobile-robotics-market-2020-2026-by-offering-product-type-mode-of-operation-industry-vertical-end-user-and-country



Key Players:

Aethon, AUBO Robotics, Amazon Robotics, Boston Dynamics (Softbank Group Corp), Clearpath Robotics, DAIFUKU Co., Ltd., Fetch Robotics, General Dynamics, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., iRobot, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), John Bean Technologies Corporation, KION Group, Kongsberg Maritime, KUKA AG, Lockheed Martin, Locus Robotics, Mobile Industrial Robots, Northrop Grumman, Omron Adept, Oshkosh Corporation, QinetiQ, Seegrid Corporation, Softbank Robotics, SMP Robotics, Swisslog (KUKA), Transbotics Corporation, Ubtech Robotics Inc.



Based on offering, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

- Hardware (further segmented into Vehicle Frame, Payloads, Controllers and Sensors, Propulsion, Data Collection and Processing, Other Systems)

- Software

- Service



Based on product type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

- Unmanned Marine Vehicle (UMV) (further segmented into Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) and Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV))

- Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) (further segmented into Tracked, Wheeled, Legged, Other Mobility)

- Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) (further segmented into Fixed Wing Drones, Rotary Blade Drones, Nano Drones, Hybrid Drones)

- Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) (further segmented into Tow Vehicles, Unit Load Carriers, Forklift Vehicles, Pallet Trucks, Assembly Line Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles, Other Vehicles)

- Humanoid

- Other Types



Based on mode of operation, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

- Remotely Operated

- Semi-Autonomous

- Fully-Autonomous



Based on industry vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

- Agriculture & Forest

- Real Estate & Construction

- Power & Energy

- Defense & Security

- Industry and Manufacture

- Logistics and Retail

- Education & Research

- Aerospace

- Other Verticals



Based on end user, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

- Consumer

- Enterprise

- Government



Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

- U.S.

- Canada



For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of major national markets by Product Type, Mode of Operation, and Industry Vertical over the study years (2019-2026) is included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America mobile robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD's Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2447688-north-america-mobile-robotics-market-2020-2026-by-offering-product-type-mode-of-operation-industry-vertical-end-user-and-country



1 Introduction 6

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 6

1.2 Research Methodology 9

1.3 Executive Summary 14

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 17

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 17

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 18

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 24

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 27

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis 30

3 Segmentation of North America Market by Offering 34

3.1 Market Overview by Offering 34

3.2 Hardware 36

3.3 Software 37

3.4 Service 38

4 Segmentation of North America Market by Product Type 39

4.1 Market Overview by Product Type 39

4.2 Unmanned Marine Vehicle (UMV) 41

4.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) 43

4.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) 45

4.5 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) 47

4.6 Humanoid 49

4.7 Other Types 50

5 Segmentation of North America Market by Mode of Operation 51

5.1 Market Overview by Mode of Operation 51

5.2 Remotely Operated 53

5.3 Semi-Autonomous 54

5.4 Fully-Autonomous 55



....Continued



Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2447688



It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.