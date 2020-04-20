Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- APAC mobile robotics software market is forecast to showcase notable CAGR of more than 19% over the analysis period owing to rising awareness and utilization of mobile robotics across the region. Such exponential growth can be accredited to increasing investment in developing UAVs (Unmanned aerial vehicle) for agricultural applications along with skyrocketing growth of startups in the region. Moreover, rapid production of advanced electronic product in regional countries and rising disposable income in emerging economies such as India and China will further boost penetration of mobile robotics software across the region.



The spectacular rise of mobile robotics software market has of late become a buzzing subject, with the extensive proliferation of automation in e-commerce and logistics application. The procedures with regard to logistics operation and inventory control have undergone a massive transformation over the recent years with mobile robotics standing as a major trend shaping the business landscape. The latest buzz grabbing all the light is the introduction of a fully automated mobile robot named The Swift brought forth by IAM Robotics, one of the leading giants in mobile robotics software market. As claimed by the manufacturers, this robot offers a complete solution to all kind of warehouse logistic operations owing to its strong portfolio that include IAM flash, SwiftLink fleet management software, and a 3D item scanner. If experts are to be believed, this product is profoundly a breakthrough in the entire mobile robotics software industry space, given the fact that it can be integrated seamlessly into any warehouse operations without any changes in infrastructure.



The escalating demand for efficient and swift delivery in e-commerce and online retail space has prompted robust advancements in autonomous drones and vehicles. In fact, Global Market Insights, Inc., forecasts that unmanned aerial vehicles market will witness a lucrative growth of 19% CAGR over 2016-2023. It is therefore, no surprise, that the growth of unmanned aerial vehicles market will leave a direct impact on mobile robotics software market share in the coming years. In this regard, it is prudent to note that e-commerce giants like Amazon's and Walmart's effort for bringing floating warehouses into their business have certainly pushed the overall mobile robotics software market outlook, given the fact that these floating warehouses is claimed to operate both by human intervention and autonomously. In addition to this, the American government support with regards to UAV implementation for civilian purposes has further propelled the regional mobile robotics software industry size.



Unmanned aerial vehicle or aerial robot product type is estimated to showcase exceptional growth rate of 19% over the analysis period, owing to growing demand from agriculture and logistics sectors. Favorable government initiatives, such as funding and subsidiaries has significantly increased number of agriculture drones and is expected to supplement mobile robotics software market share over the forecast timeline.



In 2016, ground mobile robotics software market generated a revenue of around USD 500 is estimated to hold a major portion of overall mobile robotics software business share over the analysis period. Extensive utilization of robots in defense sector and in other security applications will fuel product penetration, hence driving mobile robotics software industry growth.



The competitive profiling of mobile robotics software market is rather consolidated with leading giants covering almost 50% of the overall business space. Some of the prominent names include Omron Adept Technologies, Inc., Brain Corp., Universal Robots, and iRobot Corporation. These participants are readily adopting mergers & acquisitions as a major growth strategy to sustain the competition. One such recent instance is the collaboration of Fetch robotics and renowned Robotics technology integrator & distributor, ONExia. With this alliance, both the giants collectively are reported to bring software hardware solutions and logistics expertise in Mid Atlantic belt.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4. Mobile Robotics Software Market, By Product

4.1. Global mobile robotics software market share by product, 2016 & 2024

4.2. Aerial (UAV)

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

4.3. Ground

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

4.4. Marine

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

Chapter 5. Mobile Robotics Software Market, By Application

5.1. Global mobile robotics software market share by application, 2016 & 2024

5.2. Professional Applications

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.2.3. Logistics

5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.2.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.2.4. Healthcare

5.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.2.5. Inspection & maintenance

5.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.2.6. Defense

5.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.2.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.2.7. Agriculture

5.2.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.2.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.2.8. Security

5.2.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.2.8.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.2.9. Others

5.2.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.2.9.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.3. Personal Applications

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.3.3. Entertainment

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.3.4. Household

5.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2024

5.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024



