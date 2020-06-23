Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- APAC mobile robotics software market is forecast to showcase notable CAGR of more than 19% over the analysis period owing to rising awareness and utilization of mobile robotics across the region. Such exponential growth can be accredited to increasing investment in developing UAVs (Unmanned aerial vehicle) for agricultural applications along with skyrocketing growth of startups in the region. Moreover, rapid production of advanced electronic product in regional countries and rising disposable income in emerging economies such as India and China will further boost penetration of mobile robotics software across the region.



In 2016, North America held a significant share in overall mobile robotics software industry size and accounted for a revenue generation of over USD 430 million. This robust growth across the region can be attributed to extensive deployment of robots in the U.S. Moreover, heavy demand can be expected over the coming years owing to increasing use of robots for household applications, including lawn mowing, vacuum cleaning floors and carpets, etc.



Increasing investments from robotic manufacturers coupled with extensive application in portable vacuum cleaners, delivery robots, telepresence robots, commercial UAVs, etc., is anticipated to propel mobile robotics software market growth over 2017-2024. Technological advancements targeted towards improving environment safety in a robot-driven setting is fueling the demand for mobile robotics software market over the coming years.



Sensors, AI software, open source robotic operating systems (ROS) and 3D printing are the building blocks of robot technology and help in improving human machine interaction. Such technologies facilitate improved work safety for humans working with or around robots.



Favorable government initiatives to integrate mobile robotics software systems to ensure safety of humans operating in robot-driven settings will increase the demand for software solutions for customized applications over the analysis period. Emergence of startups based on mobile robotics technology is playing a major role in the growth of the market. Increased availability of low cost hardware on account of development of low cost, high quality sensors and other electronic parts has led to widespread deployment of robots in numerous end use cases, which is triggering mobile robotics software industry demand. In terms of revenue, mobile robotics software market size is forecast to exceed USD 3.5 billion by 2024.



Unmanned aerial vehicle or aerial robot product type is estimated to showcase exceptional growth rate of 19% over the analysis period, owing to growing demand from agriculture and logistics sectors. Favorable government initiatives, such as funding and subsidiaries has significantly increased number of agriculture drones and is expected to supplement mobile robotics software market share over the forecast timeline.



In 2016, ground mobile robotics software market generated a revenue of around USD 500 is estimated to hold a major portion of overall mobile robotics software business share over the analysis period. Extensive utilization of robots in defense sector and in other security applications will fuel product penetration, hence driving mobile robotics software industry growth.



