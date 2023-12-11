Mobile Robots Market Research Report: Exploring Growth Prospects and Future Outlook 2028

pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2023 -- The global mobile robots market size is estimated to be worth USD 20.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 40.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. The growing demand for mobile robots in healthcare and personal applications, coupled with rapid advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence technologies, is contributing to this market growth.



Robotics has witnessed a quantum leap with the introduction of technologies such as augmented reality, deep learning, and artificial intelligence (AI). With the growing geriatric population and the rising number of nuclear families worldwide, demand for advanced technologies and virtual assistants, such as companion robots, is also increasing as these technologies simplify the process of performing a task.



Personal & Domestic Robots type to grow at the highest CAGR during 2023-2028.



The market for personal and domestic robots is expected to grow due to advancing technology and increased affordability of robotic solutions that can enhance the day-to-day life of the consumer. Personal robots, including robotic assistants, companions, and entertainment devices, offer convenience, efficiency, and an improved quality of life. They can assist with household chores, provide companionship, and even offer healthcare support. Similarly, domestic robots focus on specific tasks within the home environment, such as cleaning, gardening, or security monitoring. The rising adoption of automation and smart home technologies, combined with the expanding range of functionalities provided by personal and domestic robots, is fueling the growing demand for these products. As consumers increasingly recognize the benefits and value that these robots bring, their popularity is expected to skyrocket, establishing them as the segment with the highest growth potential in the market.



Agriculture application to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period.



As the global population continues to increase and the importance of sustainable food production intensifies, the agriculture industry is actively seeking innovative solutions to enhance productivity and efficiency. Mobile robots offer significant potential to revolutionize farming practices by automating various tasks, including planting, harvesting, crop monitoring, and precision spraying. These robots excel in navigating challenging terrains, collecting real-time data, and executing operations with precision, thereby improving efficiency, reducing labor costs, and optimizing resource utilization. Moreover, mobile robots empower farmers to make data-driven decisions, boost productivity, and minimize environmental impact. The growing adoption of automation and robotics in agriculture, combined with the demand for advanced farming techniques, fuels the market growth.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the mobile robots market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific region is projected to experience significant growth in the field of mobile robots. Industries in the region are actively seeking automation solutions to improve efficiency and reduce production costs. Countries like Japan, South Korea, and China have made notable technological advancements, contributing to the development of sophisticated robotics technologies that have made mobile robots more accessible and practical. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region faces challenges related to an aging workforce and increasing labor costs, which have further amplified the appeal of utilizing mobile robots for repetitive and physically demanding tasks. Additionally, the growth of e-commerce and logistics industries has created a surge in demand for automation in warehousing and last-mile deliveries across the region.



Key Market Players



The major companies in the mobile robots companies include KUKA (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Honda Motor (Japan), Mobile Industrial Robots (Denmark) and Omron Automation (US). These companies have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the mobile robots market.