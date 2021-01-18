New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2021 -- The Global Mobile Router Market size is expected to surpass USD 18.32 billion by 2027. The growth of the mobile router sector is being fueled by the proliferation of smart devices and a rapid increase in internet usage around the world. The benefit of wireless networking is that mobile routers allow end-users to provide lag-free high-speed connectivity between devices connected to it anywhere in the specified range.



A drive towards digitalization is also a key factor driving the growth of the demand for mobile routers. The Indian government's "Digital India" campaign was launched to turn India into an empowered digital economy, bridge the divide in digitalization between the privileged and underprivileged parts of Indian society and help everyone enter the mainstream. In addition, the use of mobile routers in educational institutions to provide better education and to restructure the digital organization of traditional organizations will fuel the growth of the industry. After a certain defined limit, the signal strength of mobile routers begins to fade, which may deter end-users from opting for mobile routers a factor that is expected to impede the market's expansion.



Get Free Sample Copy With Toc Of The Report To Understand The Structure Of The Complete Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1392



In the Asia Pacific region, the market is projected to expand at a rate of 7.4% at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. This can mainly be attributed to the rise in disposable income and smartphone penetration levels in countries in the region, especially India and China. In order to increase their performance, more and more companies in the area are transitioning to digital infrastructure, and this can be accomplished by introducing mobile routers.



Further key findings from the report suggest



· During the forecast period, commercial mobile routers are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4%. Routers used for commercial purposes provide all wired devices over the network with uninterrupted, high-speed access and network protection. This helps to increase the productivity of companies.



· With a CAGR of 7.2% through the forecast years, North America is speculated to hold the largest market share. The demand for mobile routers is growing with the rapid adoption of technology, increasing prevalence of smart devices, such as smartphones, smart wearables, etc., and the proliferation of IoT devices in this area. The high speed and stable connectivity offered by mobile routers can be attributed to this increase in demand.



· Key participants include Belkin International Inc., Cisco Systems, D-Link Corporation, Novatel Wireless Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Netgear, Internet On The Go, TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., Franklin Wireless, and XCom Global Inc.



· In February 2016, Cisco announced its collaboration with Ericsson and Intel to test and develop the first-ever 5G router in the mobile router industry to speed up the innovation of critical 5G technology.



To Read More About The Report, Click Here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mobile-router-market



For the purpose of this report, the global mobile router market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



· Standalone devices



· Bundled devices



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



· Domestic users



· Commercial users



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



· North America



· Europe



· Asia Pacific



· Latin America



· Middle East & Africa



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1392



Table Of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro Indicators

3.1.1. Global deployment of Mobile Routers

3.1.2. Global Mobile Router Usage by end-user

3.1.3. Region-wise analysis of Mobile Routers on the basis of type



Chapter 4. Mobile Router Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Mobile Router Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Mobile Router Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Proliferation of smart devices

4.4.1.2. Rapid increase in the use of internet

4.4.1.3. Push towards digitalization

4.4.1.4. Increased adoption of routers in Educational institutions

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Lack Reduction in signal strength after a specified limit

4.4.3. Key opportunities prioritized

4.4.3.1. Increase in connected devices in workplaces



Continue…



Thank you for reading our report. To find more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.



Related Reports:



Digital Transformation Market Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast Report 2021 to 2027



Smart Building Market Growing Opportunities and Future Business Trends to 2027



About Us:

We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum across the globe. Our services are arrayed over diverse sectors and industries looking to expand in alternative regions and products.



Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com