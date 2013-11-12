Mobile Satellite Communications Markets Survey Prospects to 2022: Latest Global Survey Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Mobile Satellite Communications Markets Survey Prospects To 2022



Comprehensive expert analysis & forecasts for the MSS sector



Mobile Satellite Communications Markets Survey, Prospects to 2022 is an expert analysis of the mobile satellite industry, assessing key trends and drivers in this market characterized by both a number of growth opportunities and challenges for key players. Satellite operators, service providers, investors, manufacturers & launchers, telecoms companies, space agencies and other actors use the exclusive ten-year forecasts in their business and investment planning and strategic decision-making.



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The report provides a complete analysis of trends and prospects by segment, application and region:



Strategic Issues & Forecasts



- Current demand for MSS communications

- Key trends & major applications

- Ten-year forecasts (wholesale revenues & terminals)



Operators & Value Chain



- MSS operators: Financials, strategies & positioning

- Value chain & distribution



Applications



- MSS broadband, M2M, handheld

- Military & civilian government



Market Segments: Maritime, Land, Aeronautical, Government



- Supply (including key players)

- Business models, major trends, competition

- Applications & devices, regulation

- Key assumptions & forecasts to 2022



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TABLE OF CONTENTS



01-STRATEGIC ISSUES AND FORECASTSMSS OPERATORS GENERATING REVENUE OF $1.5 BILLION IN 2012

Three operators accounting for 90% of the market

More than 2.9 million MSS terminals in service in 2012

Six active MSS operators in 2012

Four out of six MSS operators EBITDA positive in 2012A BROADENING RANGE OF MSS PRODUCTS

Four major types of MSS terminals with very distinct features

A growing number of specialized vertical marketsKEY TRENDS AND DRIVERS IN THE MSS INDUSTRY

MSS growth primarily driven by data applications

New generation satellites to support the growth

Strong growth in emerging regions

Increasing regulatory requirements, a potential growth opportunity for MSS

New market segments with strong growth potential

Despite a recent decrease, government remains a key market

Increasing competition from mobile VSAT

Expected impact from Inmarsat Global Express

Competitive pressure should lead to a decrease in prices over time

Integration of MSS with other technologies



MSS INDUSTRY FORECASTS THROUGH 2022

MSS industry expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over 2012-2022

Market still dominated by North America

Land to remain largest MSS market with over $1 billion wholesale service revenue in 2022

MSS broadband the key driver growing at double digit rates



02-MSS SATELLITE OPERATORS

$1.5 BILLION OF CONSOLIDATED REVENUES IN 2012

Three operators account for nearly 90% of the market today

Dish Networks acquired two struggling operatorsTHE TWO LARGEST MSS OPERATORS



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