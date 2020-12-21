New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- The global Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) market is forecast to reach USD 7.51 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Mobile satellite services (MSS) offers two-way data and voice communications to users across the globe who are always traveling or are in remote locations. MSS is frequently used for its global reception.



MSS is a mobile telephone service that depends on portable terrestrial satellite than fixed terrestrial satellite and is known as cell phone towers. They can be mounted on moving vehicles such as ships, cars, airplanes, and individuals also carry them. Businesses adopt voice satellite services to ensure consistent, uninterrupted communications for their workers in mining, fishery, construction, transport, communications, and tourism industries.



COVID-19 Impact on the Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) Business Landscape



The latest research report draws readers' focus on the grave impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) market and its key segments and sub-segments. The coronavirus outbreak has had an unprecedented impact on the global economic landscape. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the leading contributors to the potential downturn of this business vertical. The global Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) market has been adversely impacted by the pandemic, which has brought about several disruptive changes to the market dynamics and demand trends. Therefore, the pandemic has led to acute financial crises all across the industry, slowing down the progress of the businesses involved in this sector. However, the report offers an analysis of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) market's growth.



Global Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) Market Segmentation:



The latest report enumerates the leading products manufactured in this industry, their application areas, as well as end-use industries.



Leading companies profiled in the report:



Ericsson Inc., Intelsat S.A., Globalstar Inc., EchoStar Mobile Limited, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, ORBCOMM Europe Holding BV, Hughes Network Systems, Telstra Corporation, SpaceQuest, and TerreStar, among others



Service Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



· Video Service



· Data Service



· Voice Service



Access Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



· Land MSS



· Aeronautical MSS



· Maritime MSS



· Personal MSS



· Broadcast MSS



End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



· BFSI



· Aerospace and Defense



· Healthcare



· Public Sector



· IT and Telecom



· Retail



Geographical Segmentation:



North America (U.S., Canada)



· Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



· Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



· Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Highlights of the Report:



· The market report comprises a broad segmentation of the global Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) market on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-use landscape, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.



· The report lists the key business expansion strategies undertaken by the leading market competitors, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, R&D investments, and product innovations, technological upgradation, etc.



· The report exhaustively assesses the present market situation, downstream buyers, and upstream feedstock.



· Additionally, the report gauges the significant impact of modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, and social media platforms, on the Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) market development in the near future.



Advantage of Buying this Report:



The report is furnished with an in-depth analysis of various segments of the market to offer the readers to formulate strategic growth plans and gain a robust footing in the market. Key strategies of the industry are covered in the report. The report is furnished with a thorough evaluation of the impact of these sustainable strategies on the Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) industry and offers a competitive edge to the established companies, manufacturers, and key vendors of the Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) market as well as to the new entrants gaining traction in the industry.



