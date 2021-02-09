Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- The marketplace for mobile satellite services is projected to expand dramatically during the projected timeframe due to the increasing demand for connectivity and the growth of digital technology. The rapid adoption of wireless and cellular networks in emergency and crisis scenarios is also supposed to propel market development.



However, stringent government regulations, low bandwidth, and weak voice and data quality are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast timeframe.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Mobile Satellite Services Market at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/157



North America is expected to dominate the market for mobile satellite networks due to better technological infrastructure and enhanced network connectivity. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to technological advances in telecommunication infrastructure and increased government investments in the implementation of 5G technology.



Market Drivers



The capacity of satellite communication to offer communication networks separately from terrestrial assets makes it a core aspect of connectivity in emergencies. Advancements in communications systems with the introduction of high-precision GPS receivers, GPS networks, and detectors are expected to fuel the growth of the demand for mobile satellite services.



Key participants include Ericsson, Globalstar, Inc., Iridium Communications Inc., Inmarsat plc, ORBCOMM, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, EchoStar Corporation, Intelsat Corporation, Viasat, Inc., and Telstra Corporation Limited among others.



The development and launch of mobile satellite networks are costly and time-consuming, slowing the demand growth over the projection timeframe. The Covid-19 epidemic has resulted in the introduction of immediate lock-ups to limit the distribution curve, which, in addition, has led to factory shutdowns, delays in the production process, and economic slump worldwide.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Maritime MSS

Aeronautical MSS

Land MSS

Broadcast MSS

Personal MSS



Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Data Service

Video Service

Tracking and Monitoring Service

Voice Service



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Oil & Gas

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Automotive

Mining

Aviation

IT and Telecom

Government

Others



Make an inquiry and request for customization @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/157



Regional Landscape



North America is expected to lead the market in the projected timeframe due to the widespread use of mobile networks and rising demand for communications networks that are offering a range of other services, which can receive and transmit data from remote locations in countries throughout the region. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to expand to the largest CAGR in the predicted period due to the increasing use of satellite networking in government, defense, and transport applications in the countries in the Asia Pacific area.



Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:



North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Browse complete report description and visit our website @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-satellite-services-market



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Mobile Satellite Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Mobile Satellite Services Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for mobility



4.2.2.2. Rising advancements in digital technology



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High manufacturing cost



4.2.3.2. Time Consuming procedure



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Mobile Satellite Services Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Maritime MSS



5.1.2. Aeronautical MSS



5.1.3. Land MSS



5.1.4. Broadcast MSS



5.1.5. Personal MSS



Continue…!



Directly Purchase/Place an Order for a copy of this research report at https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/157

Take a Look at our Related Reports:



Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Size To Be Worth USD 4.84 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



Mobile C-Arms Market To Be Worth USD 1.61 Billion By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 5.2% | Emergen Research



Mobility as a Service Market Size Worth USD 523.61 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



Counter UAS Market To Reach USD 4.70 Billion By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 26.8% | Emergen Research



Gallium Nitride Market Size To Be Worth USD 320.4 Million by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 20.8%| Emergen Research



Thermoelectric Materials Market Size Worth USD 96.2 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs