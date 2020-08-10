Mobile Security Market Expected to Reach US$ 123.45 Bn by 2027: Global Analysis by QualiKet Research

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- Global Mobile Security Market was valued at USD 18.68 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 123.45 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 24.8%.



The report offers a comprehensive analysis and contains crucial market data. The overview of the Mobile Security market comprises its definition, its key applications, and manufacturing technologies that are used. Besides providing a detailed scope of the report, the overview also provides clarity regarding the market. The report emphasizes on the recent innovations and developments occurring in the Mobile Security market and also examines the drivers related to the product's price margins.



Mobile security is an essential element of within mobiles which offers better security function to smart phones, tablets, and laptops. Mobile security function is used to protect important data in mobile devices. It is classified into various enterprise solutions such as Mobile Application Security, Mobile Data Protection, Authentication, and Others.



Market Drivers

Rise in number of mobile threats and breach is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global mobile security market growth. Further, rise in mobile phone subscription across the world will have the positive impact on global mobile security market growth. Additionally, rise in usage of mobiles for various tasks which involves sensitive data such as credit card numbers, social security numbers, and banking information which is expected to boost the global mobile security industry. Moreover, increase in government initiatives for mobile security will fuel the growth of global mobile security market. Also, increase in technological advancements expected to propel the global mobile security market growth. For instance, in May 2020, Samsung had launched new mobile with security named as Samsung Galaxy A Quantum 5G phone with quantum security chip to secure data.



Market Restraint

However, usage of free mobile security solutions and interoperability between mobile operating system are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global mobile security market growth. Also, lack of awareness regarding mobile security among customers will affect the global mobile security market growth.



Market Key Players

The leading players in the global Mobile Security market are also profiled in detail in the report to provide readers with a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the global market.

Various key players are discussed in this report such as VMware Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Mobileiron Inc., IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Citrix Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc., BlackBerry Corporation, and Apple Inc.



Market Taxonomy

By Operating System

- Android

- IOS

By Enterprise Solution Type

- Mobile Application Security

- Mobile Data Protection

- Authentication

- Others

By Enterprise Size

- Small and Medium Enterprises

- Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

- IT & Telecommunication

- BFSI

- Healthcare

- Retail & E-Commerce

- Government & Defense

- Others

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



