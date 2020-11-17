Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2020 -- The global mobile security market size is likely to gain momentum by exhibiting a promising 14.6% CAGR between 2020 and 2027. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing adoption of advanced mobility solutions and increasing cyberattack incidents across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, publish this information in its latest report, titled "Mobile Security Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Operating System (iOS and MacOS, Android, Windows, and Others), By Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Government, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The report further mentions that the market was worth USD 34.94 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 103.45 billion by 2027.



List of Key Players for Mobile Security Market



Microsoft Corporation (New Mexico, United States)

Google LLC (California, United States)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Lookout, Inc. (California, United States)

Apple, Inc. (California, United States)

Kaspersky Lab (Moscow, Russia)

Intel Corporation (California, United States)

VMware, Inc. (California, United States)

AVG Technologies (Prague, Czech Republic)

Symantec Corporation (Arizona, United States)

F – Secure Corporation (Helsinki, Finland)

Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

NortonLifeLock, Inc. (Arizona, United States)

Zimperium (Texas, United States)

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH (Munich, Germany)

What does the Report Include?



The mobile security market report includes an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The report covers regional demographics that include qualitative and quantitative information



About the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information of several players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will drive the growth of the market has been included during the projected horizon.



Drivers and Restraints:



Increasing Adoption of Enterprise Mobility Solutions to Promote Growth



Enterprise mobility solutions ensure that the organizations enable the employees to adopt secure mobile devices. In addition to this, it involves securing corporate data present in the mobile devices of the employees to prevent data theft and economic loss. Furthermore, emergence of technologies such as internet of things (ioT) and machine learning is enabling the enterprises to promote enterprise mobility among its employees. According to a report by the Soti, Inc., about three fourth of the employees in the United States are expected to be introduced to the mobility working environment in the forthcoming years. Moreover, increasing risk of cyberattacks and malware is expected to drive the demand for the global mobile security market during the projected horizon.



Industry Development:



September 2019- F-Secure, a Finnish cyber security firm, announced its launch of consultancy services across 11 different locations spread across four continents of the world. According to the company, the primary aim of their consultancy services is to defend cyberattacks for the organization by adopting emerging technologies.



