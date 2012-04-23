Mobile Security Software Market in China 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 'Mobile Security Software Market in China 2011-2015' to its offering.



The Mobile Security Software market in China to grow at a CAGR of 31.3 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing regulatory requirements. The Mobile Security Software market in China has also been witnessing the improvement of product features. However, the increasing severity of security threats could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Mobile Security Software Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it discusses the Mobile Security Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include NetQin Mobile Inc., Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd., Kingsoft Office Software Co. Ltd., and Kaspersky Lab ZAO.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



