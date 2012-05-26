Mobile Social Commerce: Social Media + Mobile Commerce Creates Market Opportunities

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2012 -- The combination of two powerful industry trends, social networking and mobile commerce, merge to become an even more powerful force that is expected to impact the industry for many years to come. While both mobile commerce and social media are in the early stages of service maturation, the two solutions are starting to come together at a time when they can both propel each other to new heights. Social media is on the edge of expanding beyond a platform for enabling advertisements. Mobile commerce is on the verge of expanding beyond simply an alternative mechanism for making a payment.



This report evaluates the technologies, solutions, applications, use cases and case studies involving the combination of social media/networking and mobile commerce. It identifies market opportunities and forecasts through 2016. This research also identifies key issues and opportunities as mobile commerce and social networking merge. It also evaluates potential future mobile social commerce applications.



- Identify the market opportunities and forecasts revenue to 2016



- Analysis of worldwide social media adverting markets and potential revenues

- Analysis of the current and the future market for mobile commerce applications

- Understand global market dynamics through analysis of specific regions and countries

- Identify key issues and opportunities including the effect of social media on the mobile commerce industry



Mobile communications infrastructure providers

Mobile commerce and social media companies

Mobile Value-added Service (VAS) application providers

Application developers, middleware providers and integrators"



