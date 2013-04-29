Mobile Spray Tans in Leeds Just Got Better

Leeds, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- We all love to look our best all year round, but often forget about any health issues when using beauty products or services to enhance our appearance.



For years now people have been aware of the dangers when using sunbeds, yet, more and more people still use them to gain a "just back from holiday" look. Cuteicals have started a promotion to try help people gain the natural all year round suntan but without the dangers of UV rays, by offering clients a fantastic new tanning solution which actually enriches the skins natural look and feel.



Cuteicals.co.uk offer all clients a mobile spray tanning service which fits around your lifestyle morning noon or night, before and aftercare advice is given to all clients to ensure the best possible results each and every time.



Those unfortunate to suffer from Vitiligo are aware of the distress the condition can cause and Cuteicals.co.uk have been helping those with mild and severe Vitiligo to lead a normal daily life with our experience in spray tanning clients with the condition enabling some clients who would not venture outside due to being to conscious about their condition.



Each client who has Vitiligo can have a free test spray tan to find the right solution to give a natural look but at the same time covering the effected area of the skin and blending for that natural sun kissed look.



So if you are a sunbed worshipper, you may wish to think about the long term damage you are causing by having a great looking tan but with, in our opinion too many long term ill effects, such as skin cancer.



Switch to a risk free beautiful natural looking tan without any harm to your skin and book a mobile spray tan with Cuteicals.co.uk.



Website:

http://www.cuteicals.co.uk/spray-tanning-leeds.htm



Contact info:

Name: Stacey Speight

Tel: 0113 2164498

Email: info@cuteiclas.co.uk

Address: Leeds - West Yorkshire