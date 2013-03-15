Mobile Spy Technology Previously Available Only to Law Enforcement Now Available to Everyone

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Ultimate Cell Phone Spy LLC announces their new Cell Phone Spy, a mobile app that can legally spy on any phone without touching the target phone. This Cell Phone Spy Software sits undetected on the target phone and leaves no trace. The app can activate the target phone's camera and microphone, picking up the video and audio feeds. Users can see and hear what is going on at the location of the target phone, and can access voice mails, text messages, social media posts, anything on the target phone. It even gives the GPS location of the target phone. Cell Phone Spy can work as an app on the user's phone or as software on the user's desktop computer or notebook. The exclusive technology in this cell phone spy software was previously only used by law enforcement agencies. Now everyone can benefit from this legal technology that allows individuals access to any phone, anywhere in the world.



Johny Nontello,sales manager, says of Cell Phone Spy, "People can now stop tormenting themselves, wishing they knew what is really going on behind their backs. They can get peace of mind and avoid being caught by being a 100% undetectable fly on the wall." The undetectable Cell Phone Spy software helps spouses determine if their partner is cheating. With almost two-thirds of spouses participating in illicit affairs during their marriages, this Cell Spy Technology becomes the perfect tool for keeping spouses honest with each other. The person with the target phone never knows when they are being monitored, so the target user can never erase the monitoring software or stop its monitoring activities.



Parents can now monitor what their kids are doing and saying remotely without their kids knowing Mon and Dad are watching. Operating in complete stealth mode, Cell Phone Spy gives users peace of mind and control. Users can choose where and when to act, or not act at all, on the information they receive. Cheating spouses and hard to control kids will not know when their every movement, utterance, text, post and website visit can and will be used to correct and control negative and harmful behaviors. Any phone can use this Cell Phone Spy Software without any extra modification or jail-breaking, simply load and monitor. No one will know someone else is listening to the activity on the target phone, and users don't even have to get clandestine access to the physical phone to install a monitoring app. Cell Phone Spy works solely from the user's phone or personal computer. Users never need touch the target phone. It is 100% undetectable and 100% legal.



Cell Phone Spy is a mobile phone spy software application that will allow users to log in and observe the activities of a target mobile device in real time. It also allows the user to view activities conducted on the tracked mobile device without being detected.



