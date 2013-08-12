Mobile Strategy Consultants, LLC Helps Businesses Reach Customers with Mobile Marketing

Elkton, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Mobile phones have now become an essential daily item. One which people carry around with them most of the time during the day. It’s significance has only increased after the introduction of smart phones and tablets which allow people to do many tasks such has texting, making calls, browsing the internet, emailing, sending videos, taking pictures, searching for information, connecting with friend and family and so on. Smart business owners and marketers are now targeting potential customers through mobile phone using mobile marketing and mobile advertising techniques. Mobile Strategy Consultants, LLC is a company that is helping their clients use the most effective mobile marketing strategies to reach out to people and advertise their business effectively.



The newer marketing mediums such as the internet and cellphone have opened a whole new world of marketing techniques and possibilities. Both these mediums enable business owners and marketers to connect to the people on a more personal level and have the potential of receiving feedback from people in a short period of time in a much more cost effective manner.



There are a number of various different mobile marketing techniques that Mobile Strategy Consultants, LLC use to achieve the client’s overall marketing and advertising goals and as a result, increase the number of customers. The company believes in closely working alongside their clients to attain maximum benefit from mobile marketing strategies. Firstly Mobile Strategy Consultants, LLC begins the process by accessing the current situation of their clients marketing objectives and goals during this process they will work with the client to identify areas to work on, and make specific recommendations for how mobile marketing can provide improvements to the client’s marketing ROI and effectiveness. Then the team at Mobile Strategy Consultants, LLC tailor an effective mobile marketing action plan to help achieve the specific goals. Mobile Strategy Consultants, LLC Mobile Marketing Solutions and Features include:



Mobile Coupons, Premium Mobile Websites, Text Marketing, SMS Polls, QR Codes Auto Responders, Social Plug-Ins, Loyalty Program and the newer solutions such as the Kiosk Builder and Email Integration.



About Mobile Strategy Consultants, LLC

Mobile Strategy Consultants, LLC have served a long list of clients from many different industries in the past such as Bars and Restaurants, Spas and Salons, Retail; and Real Estate. Interested people can avail the Mobile Strategy Consultants, LLC Free Consultation offer to see for themselves how mobile marketing and the Mobile Strategy Consultants, LLC consulting approach towards mobile advertising can help their business overcome challenges and achieve goals.



For more information about Mobile Strategy Consultants, LLC and their contact details please visit: http://www.mobilestrategyconsultants.net



Media Contact:

Mobile Strategy Consultants, LLC

Elkton, MD 21921

http://www.mobilestrategyconsultants.net