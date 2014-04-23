Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Mobile Telecom Market for Central African Republic,Benin and Togo Market Research Report". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



Central African Republic Mobile Telecom Market: Political Instability Threatens Revenue and VAS Growth http://www.researchmoz.us/central-african-republic-mobile-telecom-market-political-instability-threatens-revenue-and-vas-growth-report.html



Central African Republic Mobile Telecom Market: Political Instability Threatens Revenue and VAS Growth,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of CAR's mobile telecommunications market based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the CAR market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the broadband and mobile sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.Central African Republic Mobile Telecom Market: Political Instability Threatens Revenue and VAS Growth provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in CAR today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into CAR's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.This Country Intelligence Report helps executives build proactive, profitable growth strategies by offering comprehensive, relevant analysis of CAR's telecommunications market based on insights directly from the local market players.The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.



Benin Mobile Telecommunications: Data Services Demand to Boom as Government Supports Infrastructure http://www.researchmoz.us/benin-mobile-telecommunications-data-services-demand-to-boom-as-government-supports-infrastructure-report.html



'Benin Mobile Telecommunications: Data Services Demand to Boom as Government Supports Infrastructure,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Benin's mobile telecommunications market based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Benin market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the mobile sector, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.Benin Mobile Telecommunications: Data Services Demand to Boom as Government Supports Infrastructure provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Benin today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Benin's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from fixed telephony (including VoIP), broadband, and mobile voice and data markets.This Country Intelligence Report helps executives build proactive, profitable growth strategies by offering comprehensive, relevant analysis of Benin's telecommunications markets based on insights directly from the local market players.



Togo Mobile Telecommunications: MNOs to Improve Networks, MVNO Market Entries to Boost Competition http://www.researchmoz.us/togo-mobile-telecommunications-mnos-to-improve-networks-mvno-market-entries-to-boost-competition-report.html



Togo Mobile Telecommunications: MNOs to Improve Networks, MVNO Market Entries to Boost Competition,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Togo's mobile telecommunications market based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Togo market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the broadband and mobile sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.Encouraging competition in the telecommunications market is a priority for Togo's Ministry of Communication. With only two operators in the mobile market, increased competition would lead to reduced prices and improved penetration rates.The government and the independent regulator are assessing numerous possibilities for increasing competition; the most probable option announced has been the award of an MVNO license.Togo is relatively stable, with data demand expected to drive mobile sector revenue. Recent developments include the launch of mobile money services, which have proved successful in many other African countries.Investment opportunities can be found in moves by operators to increase coverage in underserved rural regions. Network upgrades are also expected, as traffic management will become an issue with the increase in data demand.



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