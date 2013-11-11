Mobile Value Added Services Market in India CAGR of 22.13% in 2018: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Mobile Value Added Services market in India to grow at a CAGR of 22.13 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets. The Mobile Value Added Services market in India has also been witnessing the increasing funding for mobile governance applications from the Government of India. However, the lack of awareness among individual users could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Mobile Value Added Services Market in India 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Mobile Value Added Services market in India market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are CanvasM Technology Ltd., Comviva Technology Ltd., Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., IMImobile Pvt. Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., OnMobile Global Ltd., Spice Digital Ltd., and ValueFirst Digital Media Pvt. Ltd.Other vendors mentioned in the report are ACL Wireless Ltd., ADG Online Solution Pvt. Ltd., Adnear, Affle Ltd., Ahoy Telecom, Air2Web Inc., Airhub Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Airvoice Infocomm India Pvt Ltd., Altruist Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Apalya Technologies Pvt. Ltd., AstroYogi.com, Astute Systems, Atom Technologies Ltd., Bay Talkitec Pvt. Ltd., Bubble Motion Inc., Buongiorno Digital Innovation India Ltd., BuzzCity Pte Ltd., Cellent AG, Coruscant Tec Ltd., DigiVive Pvt. Ltd., Frozen Digit Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Geodesic Ltd., GoBindas Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Handygo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Hoopz Planet Info Pvt. Ltd., i2i telesource Pvt. Ltd., Idea Brahma Consulting Pvt. Ltd., India Games Ltd., July Systems Inc., Jump Games, Kirusa Inc., LocationGuru Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Mauj Mobile, Mobilecomm Technologies India Pvt Ltd., mChek India Payment Systems Pvt. Ltd., Mobile2win India Pvt. Ltd., eMahatva Technologie Pvt Ltd., Mobio Networks Inc., MobiPorter Solutions Pvt. Ltd., mobiShastra Technologies Pvt Ltd., mobiSolv, MobME Wireless Solutions Ltd., Mogae Digital Pvt. Ltd., Moveo Systems Pvt Ltd., MXit Lifestyle (Pty) Ltd., Nazara Technologies Pvt., Ltd., Netcore Solutions Pvt. Ltd., NetXcell Ltd., Nokia India Pvt. Ltd., Onyx Mobile Pvt. Ltd., Opera Software ASA, Oxigen Services (India) Pvt. Ltd., PayMate India Pvt. Ltd., Pyro Networks Pvt. Ltd., RealNetworks Inc., Rediff.com India Ltd., Rishtey Database Pvt. Ltd., Roamware Inc., ROK Global PLC., SMSCountry Networks Pvt. Ltd., Webaroo Technology (India)Pvt. Ltd., Tata DoCoMo Ltd., Telenity Inc., Unisys Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Verse Innovation Pvt. Ltd., Vibes Media LLC., Voicetap Technologies, vRock Mobile Communication Pvt. Ltd., VivaConnect Pvt. Ltd., and Zenga Media Pvt. Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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