Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Mobile Value Added Services Market In India- growth and trends 2014 - 2018



Mobile Value Added Services market in India to grow at a CAGR of 22.13 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets. The Mobile Value Added Services market in India has also been witnessing the increasing funding for mobile governance applications from the Government of India. However, the lack of awareness among individual users could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Mobile Value Added Services Market in India 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Mobile Value Added Services market in India market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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