Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) in 4G: Market Analysis and Forecasts for LTE-Based VAS 2013 - 2018 Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- In the pre-LTE marketplace, the biggest mobile value-added services (VAS) are mobile apps and mobile advertising. This does not change simply with the introduction of LTE, as there will only be roughly 184 million LTE subscribers globally against 7.2 billion subs overall by year end 2013.



Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/mobile-value-added-services-vas-in-4g-market-analysis-and-forecasts-for-lte-based-vas-2013-2018-report.html



A transformation will occur over a period of years in which certain key mobile VAS applications will establish a sustainable market position for the network operators. In fact, this must occur for carriers to establish new revenue streams for business growth beyond core voice and data services as well as anticipated margin squeeze.



The first part of this report assesses the current state of LTE. The report then analyzes value-added services (VAS) in the post LTE era. The research takes an umbrella approach as it evaluates data, mobile advertising, and mobile apps first, and then considers market verticals. Mind Commerce explains how revenues are realized in each market. Mind Commerce examines Rich Communications Suite (RCS) and Voice over LTE (VoLTE). The report describes how the market will develop, in general, and also evaluate what countries are likely to adopt VoLTE by taking a detailed look at infrastructure, spectrum, and the competitive landscape in each country.



Browse All Latest Market Research Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/latest-report.html



The report includes forecasts for 2013 – 2018 for every major VAS application category including:



Mobile Data

Voice over LTE (VoLTE)

Rich Communication Suite (RCS)

Mobile Advertising

API-based Apps

Social Networking

Coupons and Loyalty

Geo-location

Mobile Gaming

Mobile Virtual Goods

Video, TV, and Second Screen

Mobile Health

Mobile Entertainment

Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Connected Vehicles

Public Safety

Messaging (non RCS)

Small Cell Targeted Advertising



All Countrywise Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/country.html



The report includes conclusions and recommendations for network operators, content providers, application developers, and infrastructure providers. The Report also includes vendor analysis from selected companies including Empirix, OpenCloud, Openmind Networks, Samsung, and Tropo.



Target Audience:



OSS/BSS Solution Providers

Mobile Network Operators

Mobile Software Developers

Mobile Payment Service Providers

Handset and Tablet Manufacturers

Content and Applications Mediators

Social Commerce Vendors and providers

Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers

Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers



Key Findings:



Challenges to carrier business include existing concerns, such as Over-the-Top (OTT) service providers, as well as emerging threats such as Direct (Peer-to-Peer) Communications, which shall ironically be enabled via LTE.

Network operators must deal with the threat of these “dial around” voice over wireless IP (or VoIP over Wireless OTT) OTT service providers by offering their own “dialable” VoIP. Dialable VoIP is enabled through Voice over LTE (VoLTE). Network operators must also offer Rich Communications Suite (RCS) as a multimedia VAS application to combat OTT competition. Carriers must also embrace API integration with various third-parties to offer their own VAS.

It is our strong recommendation to incumbent carriers that they recognize that core bearer based revenues will go down over time. They must leverage LTE infrastructure and capabilities to offer their own differentiating capabilities including premium-priced VAS applications



Read All Telecommunication Market Research Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/telecommunications-market-reports-95.html



Report Benefits:



Global and regional forecast for key apps: VoLTE and RCS

Forecasts for 2013 – 2018 for every major LTE VAS application

Identify challenges and opportunities for LTE services providers

Understand the business drivers and key success factors for VoLTE and RCS

Identify opportunities for infrastructure providers and application developers

Understand LTE technology and supporting next generation network infrastructure

Identify emerging opportunities including Connected Vehicles and Small Cell Advertising



About Us

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

http://www.researchmoz.us/

Blog: http://industryresearchnews.blogspot.com