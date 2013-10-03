Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) in 4G: Market Analysis and Forecasts for LTE-Based VAS 2013 - 2018 Available at Researchmoz.us

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) in 4G: Market Analysis and Forecasts for LTE-based VAS 2013 - 2018 " to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- In the pre-LTE marketplace, the biggest mobile value-added services (VAS) are mobile apps and mobile advertising. This does not change simply with the introduction of LTE, as there will only be roughly 184 million LTE subscribers globally against 7.2 billion subs overall by year end 2013.
Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/mobile-value-added-services-vas-in-4g-market-analysis-and-forecasts-for-lte-based-vas-2013-2018-report.html
A transformation will occur over a period of years in which certain key mobile VAS applications will establish a sustainable market position for the network operators. In fact, this must occur for carriers to establish new revenue streams for business growth beyond core voice and data services as well as anticipated margin squeeze.
The first part of this report assesses the current state of LTE. The report then analyzes value-added services (VAS) in the post LTE era. The research takes an umbrella approach as it evaluates data, mobile advertising, and mobile apps first, and then considers market verticals. Mind Commerce explains how revenues are realized in each market. Mind Commerce examines Rich Communications Suite (RCS) and Voice over LTE (VoLTE). The report describes how the market will develop, in general, and also evaluate what countries are likely to adopt VoLTE by taking a detailed look at infrastructure, spectrum, and the competitive landscape in each country.
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The report includes forecasts for 2013 – 2018 for every major VAS application category including:
Mobile Data
Voice over LTE (VoLTE)
Rich Communication Suite (RCS)
Mobile Advertising
API-based Apps
Social Networking
Coupons and Loyalty
Geo-location
Mobile Gaming
Mobile Virtual Goods
Video, TV, and Second Screen
Mobile Health
Mobile Entertainment
Machine-to-Machine (M2M)
Connected Vehicles
Public Safety
Messaging (non RCS)
Small Cell Targeted Advertising
All Countrywise Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/country.html
The report includes conclusions and recommendations for network operators, content providers, application developers, and infrastructure providers. The Report also includes vendor analysis from selected companies including Empirix, OpenCloud, Openmind Networks, Samsung, and Tropo.
Target Audience:
OSS/BSS Solution Providers
Mobile Network Operators
Mobile Software Developers
Mobile Payment Service Providers
Handset and Tablet Manufacturers
Content and Applications Mediators
Social Commerce Vendors and providers
Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers
Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers
Key Findings:
Challenges to carrier business include existing concerns, such as Over-the-Top (OTT) service providers, as well as emerging threats such as Direct (Peer-to-Peer) Communications, which shall ironically be enabled via LTE.
Network operators must deal with the threat of these “dial around” voice over wireless IP (or VoIP over Wireless OTT) OTT service providers by offering their own “dialable” VoIP. Dialable VoIP is enabled through Voice over LTE (VoLTE). Network operators must also offer Rich Communications Suite (RCS) as a multimedia VAS application to combat OTT competition. Carriers must also embrace API integration with various third-parties to offer their own VAS.
It is our strong recommendation to incumbent carriers that they recognize that core bearer based revenues will go down over time. They must leverage LTE infrastructure and capabilities to offer their own differentiating capabilities including premium-priced VAS applications
Read All Telecommunication Market Research Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/telecommunications-market-reports-95.html
Report Benefits:
Global and regional forecast for key apps: VoLTE and RCS
Forecasts for 2013 – 2018 for every major LTE VAS application
Identify challenges and opportunities for LTE services providers
Understand the business drivers and key success factors for VoLTE and RCS
Identify opportunities for infrastructure providers and application developers
Understand LTE technology and supporting next generation network infrastructure
Identify emerging opportunities including Connected Vehicles and Small Cell Advertising
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