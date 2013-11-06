Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Mobile VAS Company and Solution Analysis: OnMobile market report to its offering
Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) applications are provided within telecommunications as a means of creating customer “stickiness” while adding top line revenue and improved margins. The mobile VAS marketplace is dynamic, driven by handset OEMs, network operators, content owners, and MVAS innovators such as OnMobile. Originally incubated by Infosys, the company offers a wide range of products and services, which are evaluated in this report. Already a market leader in India, the company is poised to gain market share in other areas.
Readers of this report will also be interested in: Mobile VAS Markets, Applications, and Opportunities - Third Edition
Target Audience:
MVAS companies
Content providers
Mobile network operators
Mobile commerce companies
Mobile application developers
Wireless handset manufacturers
Network infrastructure providers
Report Benefits:
Identify challenges and opportunities in the MVAS space
Understand high growth MVAS areas: Entertainment, Education, Health, Finance and ‘Infotainment’
Identify MVAS strategies such as collaborating with network operators on a risk and reward sharing model
Understand how the convergence of media, content, internet, enterprises and the mobile is shaping the MVAS space
Understand how MVAS providers can collaborate with other MVAS providers with complementary offerings and address larger markets
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/145429/mobile-vas-company-and-solution-analysis-onmobile.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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