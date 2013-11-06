Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Mobile VAS Company and Solution Analysis: OnMobile market report to its offering

Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) applications are provided within telecommunications as a means of creating customer “stickiness” while adding top line revenue and improved margins. The mobile VAS marketplace is dynamic, driven by handset OEMs, network operators, content owners, and MVAS innovators such as OnMobile. Originally incubated by Infosys, the company offers a wide range of products and services, which are evaluated in this report. Already a market leader in India, the company is poised to gain market share in other areas.



Readers of this report will also be interested in: Mobile VAS Markets, Applications, and Opportunities - Third Edition



Target Audience:



MVAS companies



Content providers



Mobile network operators



Mobile commerce companies



Mobile application developers



Wireless handset manufacturers



Network infrastructure providers



Report Benefits:



Identify challenges and opportunities in the MVAS space



Understand high growth MVAS areas: Entertainment, Education, Health, Finance and ‘Infotainment’



Identify MVAS strategies such as collaborating with network operators on a risk and reward sharing model



Understand how the convergence of media, content, internet, enterprises and the mobile is shaping the MVAS space



Understand how MVAS providers can collaborate with other MVAS providers with complementary offerings and address larger markets



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145429/mobile-vas-company-and-solution-analysis-onmobile.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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