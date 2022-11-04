Mobile Video Surveillance Market Worth $3.6 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2022 -- The mobile video surveillance market is expected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2022 to USD 3.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.



Mobile video surveillance systems uses both wired and wireless video cameras to monitor people, vehicles, or objects through flexible deployment. Mobile video surveillance is an extremely useful and economical method to rapidly deploy surveillance systems where prior infrastructure is not present. Increasing hardware capabilities of mobile video surveillance cameras, including increased camera capabilities, maturing technology, features, and customized systems, as well as rising use of software analytics and AI in video monitoring, are expected to be the main drivers for the market.



Most mobile video surveillance systems consist of wired cameras, consisting of both analog and IP-based cameras, human-supervised surveillance, and on-site data storage. However, video surveillance technology is beginning to mature with the deployment of wireless cameras, cloud storage, and AI-based features. Developments such as smart transportation, and smart devices including smartphones and tablets are expected to increase the penetration of mobile video surveillance systems increases in the market. VMS systems for mobile video surveillance are expected to be equipped with a suite of intelligent software developed from deep learning for tasks such as facial recognition and automated number plate recognition. With some mobile video surveillance cameras operating in both WiFi and cellular networks, features such as wireless video streaming and remote video streaming access are expected to become commonplace over time. These are the developments that can change the landscape of the mobile video surveillance market in the future.



New wireless mobile surveillance camera product launches is driving market growth. Major companies such as Hikvision, Dahua, and Axis Communications developing wireless cameras with WiFi as well as cellular connectivity. For instance, Dahua developed the IPC-HFS7842-Z-5G-LED, a 5G enabled wireless camera for smart city deployment. The Dahua IPC-HFW2431DG-4G-SP-LA-B is a 4G enabled camera that can run on solar power. Hikvision offers several wireless cameras under its WiFi series. Several smaller manufacturers are also offering wireless body-worn cameras. It is expected that with the increased bandwidth and growth of Wi-Fi 5, 6, and 6E technologies, demand for wireless mobile cameras is expected to grow substantially, as a greater number of cameras can be supported in a single network due to increased bandwidth. Hence, wireless mobile camera product launches from various manufacturers are fuelling demand and market growth.



Industry participants are extensively focusing on developing technically advanced mobile video surveillance solutions by integrating alarm notification and access control features. When selecting mobile video solutions partner to provide a system for critical process, security, or safety monitoring application, it is important to consider a combined solution is much more than a collection of cameras. For instance, OpenEye and Alarm.com completed a joint integration that will focus on providing enhanced video verification of intrusion and alarm events. This cloud-to-cloud integration links OpenEye's cloud-managed video platform with Alarm.com's Smart Business Security platform.



As AI-based video analytics gain more adoption across law enforcement, industrial, and transportation sectors, they are likely to drive VSaaS market growth in the coming years. AI-based video analytics focuses on automatically detecting temporal and spatial events in video footage. This technology helps users provide higher accuracy, performance, and more refined results than motion or sensor-based analytics. According to the Artificial Intelligence Global Surveillance Index 2022, at least 78 out of 179 countries actively use AI-based surveillance technologies. The proliferation of AI analytics in surveillance and monitoring will fuel the market growth of VSaaS.