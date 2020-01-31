Adroit Market Research

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Revenue to Mark $112 Billion by 2025- Global Industry Trends, Growth, Technology, Advancements, Key Players & Opportunity

This Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market growth can be attributed to the growing demand for data services and increasing number of mobile users across the globe. The region europe held the largest MVNO industry share in terms of revenue.

 

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- Increasing penetration of mobile devices and growing mobile network subscribers are major factors driving the mobile virtual network operator market growth. There are almost 1,000 mobile virtual network operators across the globe, who together account for about 10 percent of the total mobile operators.

Major mobile network operators such as T-Mobile and Verizon choose mobile virtual network operators to deposit the extra capacity in bulk for wholesale rates. Growing the cloud and innovative machine to machine technologies is anticipated to boost the mobile virtual network market demand during the forecast period. Mobile virtual network operators are estimated to provide convenient and cheaper mobility options for various industries such as entertainment and lifestyle, to rise revenue.

The competitive landscape of global mobile virtual network operator market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several local players. Companies including Boost Mobile, Drillisch Mobile, FRiENDi Mobile, Globecomm Systems, Inc., KDDI Mobile, Lebara Group, Lycamobile, PosteMobile, Tesco Mobile Ltd, TracFone Wireless Inc., and Virgin Mobile USA amongst others.

The global mobile virtual network operator market is mainly driven by partnerships and product launches. In January 2017, Virgin Mobile renewed its 5 year agreement with BT's EE Limited to offer wholesale mobile options. Under this partnership, EE Limited is anticipated to provide wholesale mobile services to Virgin Mobile for hidden price. The major drivers of mobile virtual network operator market growth include increasing mobile subscribers, mounting competition among number of service providers, and growing consumer requirement for reasonable priced mobile services.

The mobile virtual network operator market is broadly compelled by enhanced service capabilities, organizational support benefits, and growing opportunities for mobile operators. However, some other factors such as reduced tariffs and low profit margins confine the mobile virtual network operator market growth.

The global mobile virtual network operator market is classified as subscriber, type, operational model, and geography. Based on operational model, this market is classified as service operator mobile virtual network operator, full mobile virtual network operator, and reseller mobile virtual network operator. Established markets in the mobile phone service segment are expected to experience a failure in terms of number of mobile virtual network operators launched. In other hand, fast emerging markets are trying to accommodate mobile virtual network operators much former into their network system which will surge the number of mobile virtual network operators launched.

In terms of geography, Europe region accounted for one of the largest mobile virtual network operator market share in 2017, and it is likely to remain its position during the prediction period from 2018 to 2025. The key driver for the mobile virtual network operator market growth in Europe is the government regulations. Also, South America and Asia Pacific are estimated to experience promising development in the mobile virtual network over forecast period. In stimulating development, the mature mobile virtual network operator markets in the Asia Pacific region such as Hong Kong, Australia, Korea, Malaysia, and Japan have been reached by newcomer, China. The Chinese mobile virtual network operator market has established into the largest and most promising as compare to others. Also, the other countries such as, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines plays an important role in mobile virtual network operator market in the region.

Key Segments of the Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market

Operation Model Overview, 2014 - 2025 (USD billion)

Reseller

Service Operator

Full MVNO

Others

Subscriber Overview, 2014 - 2025 (USD billion)

Business

Consumer

Application Overview, 2014 - 2025 (USD billion)

Discount

Cellular M2M (Machine to Machine)

Business

Media & Entertainment

Migrant

Retail

Roaming

Telecom

Others

Services Overview, 2014 – 2025 (USD billion)

Sales Service

Customer Service

Mobile Service

Others

Regional Overview, 2014 - 2025 (USD billion)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Italy

France

Germany

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Arica

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Some Points from Table of Content:


- Executive Summary

- Research Methodology

- Market Outlook

- Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Overview, by Operation Model

- Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Overview, by Subscriber

- Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Overview, by Application

- Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Overview, by Services

- Mobile Virtual Network Operators Market Overview, by Region

- Industry Structure

- Company ProfilesLebara Group


