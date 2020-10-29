New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The major contributing factor for the growth of the market for Mobile Virtualization can increase in smartphone penetration. For more secured corporate data and the increasing malware attacks on smartphones has increased the usage of mobile virtualization as it provides security from those attacks. Increasing demand for security and robustness in data, increasing digitalization of workplaces and mobile workforces with various operating systems, need for effective productivity of employees and organization and penetration of BYOD services in enterprises to isolate personal and work data are some of the driving factors of the market. The increasing demand for cloud-based solutions and high demand for mobiles to enterprise virtualization are the opportunities for potential growth of this market.



This is the latest report covering the current COVID-19 scenario. The coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected every aspect of the worldwide industry. It has brought along various changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the research report. The report discusses all the major aspects of the market with expert opinions on the current status along with historical data.



Key players mentioned in the research report are:



IBM Corporation (US), VMware, Inc (US), CA Technologies (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc (US), Harman International Industries, Inc (US), BlackBerry Limited (Canada), AT&T Inc (US), Red Hat, Inc (US), Google LLC (US), Amazon.com, Inc (US) among others.



In terms of applications, the global Mobile Virtualization market can be segmented into:



Enterprise



Consumer



In terms of Technology, the global Mobile Virtualization market can be segmented into:



Hypervisors



Application Containers



Mobile Device Management



The Mobile Virtualization Market is analyzed on the basis of dynamics of demand and supply, pricing, total volume produced, revenue generated, and others. The manufacturing is studied on the basis of several factors such as manufacturing plant distribution, industry production, production capacity, and research and development. It also delivers accurate market evaluations with the use of SWOT analysis, investment analysis, returns analysis, and growth trend analysis, and others.



For geographical segmentation, regional supply, application-wise, and type-wise demand, key players, and others, this report covers the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the market that covers the product offerings, services, market shares, and business overview. This Mobile Virtualization Market research report covers various dynamic aspects like the market drivers, restraints and challenges, and growth prospects. The prominent and leading companies are profiled in the report.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The mobile virtualization market is segmented by application type into enterprise and consumer. The consumer segment is expected to witness the highest growth of approximately 16.5% CAGR during the forecast period, due to its range of benefits to the end users, such as isolating personal and work data, BYOD services in companies, etc.



The mobile virtualization market is segmented by technology into hypervisor, mobile device management, and application container. Hypervisor segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of approximately 17.1% during the forecast period since it helps to maximize the effective use of computing resources such as network bandwidth, memory, and CPU cycles.



The mobile virtualization market is segmented by organization size into large and small & medium-sized enterprises. Large and medium-sized mostly adapt mobile enterprise application, due to the cost-saving and security benefits of virtualization.



The Mobile Virtualization Market is segmented by industry vertical into retail, media & entertainment, manufacturing & supply chain management, IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, public sector & education, energy & utility and others. The segment which is expected to witness a growth of approximately 15.9% during the forecast period, is the retail, media & entertainment segment, the reason being the increasing privacy and security issues in the same.



