Mobile Voip Android App from Vox Communications Is Now Promoted in a Hippie Video

White plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- A hippie video on YouTube has found peace, love and brotherhood in the mobile VoIP app by Vox Communications, which has a new international calling plan that can be downloaded via Google Play. The subscription-free plan called “Pay and Go” can be topped up with amounts as low as one dollar and enables calling anywhere in the world without paying a monthly subscription fee. And now the Vox app can be used for free video calling on your mobile Android device.



The hippie tells us “it is the mobile Internet revolution” and you can participate in it too. “Call your brothers and sisters, because VoX does not require connect fees, credit checks or social security numbers.” The hippie also notes that she is tired of “the behemoth wireless carriers ripping her off.”



It is an interesting and much needed concept for the international mobile user because with VoX, consumers simply pay for what they use, and don’t have to worry if they don’t use up all the monthly minutes that wireless carriers make you pay for in advance. And since the calls go over the data side of the 3G or 4G network, or over a WiFi connection, a consumer is not charged the expensive international per-minute calling rates that one is assessed from riding over the circuit-switched technology used by the wireless carriers to transmit a phone call.



To help publicize the app, a very entertaining video is now available on their YouTube channel, which is called Mobile VoLTE. We see this new “Pay and Go” app as another step in the change from consumers buying the bundled data, text and calling plans, to consumers buying data only plans, and then buying apps, such as the VoX voice app, for all their other needs. Why pay monthly fees for a calling plan and voice mail box if you can use an inexpensive app?



A VoX user can subscribe entirely on the phone and choose a U.S. phone number without leaving the interface, which makes the sign-up process more elegant than many competitors. The mobile VoIP paid plans are a low cost of entry for a high quality and reliable mobile VoIP service offering. New subscribers can download the app for a free 60 minute trial and make calls to any country on the unlimited calling list or sign up for the “Pay And Go” plan for as little as a dollar, literally a “pay as you go” plan, with no monthly subscription fees.



The VoX Mobile VoIP Android App can be viewed or downloaded directly from Google Play



About VoX Communications

VoX Communications delivers VoIP, mobile VoIP and video telephone service anywhere in the world that has a stable broadband connection. It recently entered the mobile VoIP services and applications arena so that its VoIP can utilize any 3G/4G or WiFi connection. VoX differentiates itself through a unique combination of high quality voice services, flexible back-office capabilities and automated provisioning systems that enable a quick turn-up for app users who are looking for a second mobile phone line or low-cost international calling, without using any voice-plan minutes from their mobile phone carrier. It offers a feature-rich, low-cost, high-quality alternative to traditional wireless phone services.