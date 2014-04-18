Mobile Wallet Market Will Reach USD 1,602.4 Billion in 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Mobile Wallet Market is expected to reach USD 1,602.4 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% from 2012 to 2018. EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) is expected to be the largest market for the mobile wallet industry in 2018.



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The surge in the demand for mobile wallets can be attributed mainly to the global increase in Smartphone penetration. The advent of affordable options such as budget smartphones and the facilitation of NFC (Near Field Communication) technology both in the user’s device as well as in Point of Sale (POS) terminals are expected to drive this market over the next few years. However, lack of awareness regarding the functioning of mobile wallets as well as considerable concerns among users about security and privacy are a few factors that may hinder market growth. Stakeholders in the mobile wallet ecosystem are attempting to alleviate these concerns and aiming to provide complete safety of personal and financial information.



Retail formed the largest application of mobile wallets and was valued at USD 144.8 billion in 2011. This trend is expected to continue owing to the ease of payment using smartphones at these locations, as well as initiatives undertaken to equip POS devices in convenience stores. Vending machines are a niche but significant application of the mobile wallet technology and are expected to enjoy considerable support from stakeholders. They provide flexible payment services to users along with better brand recall value, thus benefitting merchants and payment providers alike.



The EMEA region accounted for over 40% of the global revenue share in 2011, due to the dense population in Africa, and widespread public acceptance of mobile wallets in Europe. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.0% from 2012 to 2018 in this geography.



Mobile Wallet Market Will Reach USD 1,602.4 Billion in 2018: Transparency Market Research



There are a number of players in the mobile wallet industry and they can be differentiated on the basis of their role in the ecosystem. Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are expected to pivot the mobile payment process, with payment networks and merchants also attempting to occupy market share. Key participants include Visa Inc., MasterCard, American Express Inc., PayPal Inc., Google, ISIS, Square Inc. and so on. This study provides a competitive landscape and detailed company share analysis, as well as profiles of companies mentioned above.



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http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/oled-displays.html



Energy efficiency and eco-friendly attributes associated with OLED displays are driving its market growth globally, especially in the developed economies?—?North America and Europe. OLED displays are expected to enjoy high market penetration mainly due to the benefit of biodegradability that they offer. Also, with increasing demand and supply gap of electricity worldwide, OLED displays are creating a new energy efficient method for electricity consumption. OLED displays are known to save up to 40% of the electricity for smartphone and TV usage, subject to the brightness and content. In addition, enhanced features including the wider range of colors, increase in the number of times per second a display redraws data, improved 3D adaptability, thinner dimensions, better flexibility and transparency contributes to the market growth of OLED displays.



The research report on the OLED displays market is analyzed based on major applications such as mobile phones, TV, notebooks, tablets, digital cameras, and automotives. Among these end use application segments, mobile phones hold the largest share in the global OLED displays market, distantly followed by OLED TVs. However, the share of OLED TV displays are expected to surpass the shares of mobile phone displays by 2015, owing to the development in large sized OLED displays and increasing acceptance of OLED technology based TVs across the globe.



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