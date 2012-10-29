Mobile Website Company Now Offering Businesses Free Mobile Website Diagnostic Reports

Bucks, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- Mobile website company, Wendy Hearn Marketing, is currently helping business owners understand the importance of having a mobile website with their new, free Website Mobile Optimization Diagnostic Audit Report. The report provides a professional analysis of business owners’ existing websites and assists them with making an informed decision as to whether or not a mobile website would benefit their brand, customer perception and revenue stream.



Just a few years ago, almost no one had heard of or used mobile websites. But now with the massive growth in the use of iPhones and smartphones, the number of people visiting websites from their mobile phones has dramatically increased. In fact, 95 percent of mobile users have reportedly searched for local information using their phones. Additionally, Google is reporting a 400 percent increase in the number of searches being carried out on mobile devices as compared to this time last year.



Given this explosion in the number of smartphone users connecting to the Internet, it is essential for businesses to take a look at their current websites and evaluate their effectiveness for mobile users.



Not having a website optimized for mobile phone users can negatively impact small business owners. When a prospective or existing customer cannot get a website to load on their phone, or cannot easily navigate through a website, they may get frustrated and choose to move on to a competitor’s mobile website. This can equate to a loss in sales and even a loss of existing customers.



Founded by Wendy Hearn, a website and marketing consultant with more than 15 years of industry experience, Wendy Hearn Marketing aims to help business owners maximize sales from their websites. A large part of this can be accomplished with a strong, well-working mobile website.



According to Hearn, “We are offering the new Website Mobile Optimization Diagnostic Audit Report for a number of reasons: to help small business owners understand what a mobile website is, how they are different from normal websites viewed on desktop computers, how they could be losing business, how they could gain more customers and the options available to them.”



Wendy Hearn Marketing offers a comprehensive range of custom mobile website services to businesses everywhere.



About Wendy Hearn Marketing

Wendy Hearn Marketing was started by Wendy Hearn, a website and marketing consultant who has been helping small businesses grow for the past 15 years. She assists business owners in maximizing the sales from their websites and also taps into the growing mobile Internet market for even greater reach.



