Mobile Website for Locksmiths, Just Push to Call

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Have you ever been locked out of your car away from home and need to call a locksmith to get back in your car? If so, you may also not have had a pen and paper handy to jot down the phone number, so calling a locksmith could be a hassle. But now new mobile websites feature a Push-To-Call feature. No more navigating a website on your phone that was meant to be seen on your home PC, or writing down a phone number you found on the website. With a feature a Push-To-Call feature on a mobile site, contacting a locksmith in Atlanta is easy.



Do you need a locksmith and live in the metro Atlanta area? The good news for you is that All Pro Locksmith has you covered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and in any type of situation their fast, friendly service will take care of your needs so that you can get moving again. Lock your keys in the car? No problem as their 24/7 locksmith service can meet you at home or work and get you moving again in as little time as possible. Need to change the locks on your rental apartment quickly? Simply either call for quick service or go online to their website and schedule an appointment for next day service at your convenience. No job is too great or too small and they cover all of your automotive, residential or commercial locksmith needs.



Whether it’s a house or business rekey or lock changes or any of their other residential, commercial or automotive services you can expect great service as quickly as you need it. You can also contact them via Facebook and Google+. You can also check out the many customer reviews and testimonials via Angie’s List and see for yourself just how courteous and excellent their service is. No more worrying about being stranded at work since you locked the keys in the car or worrying about your ex coming back home and getting in the house. With All Pro Locksmith, your worries are over. Call or go online today at www.allprolocksmith.com and request an online quote for any of their locksmith services today or call toll free at 888-225-0528 if you need same day or emergency services.



About All Pro Locksmith

Located in Atlanta at 4353 Tilly Mill Rd. Suite 200A, All Pro Locksmith services metro Atlanta and surrounding areas. You can give them a call at (888) 225-0528 and speak with Eli Astrogano regarding any of your locksmith needs.



Media Contact

All Pro Locksmith

Eli Astrogano

4353 Tilly Mill Rd. Suite 200A Atlanta, GA

Phone: 888-225-0528

contact@allprolocksmith.com

http://www.allprolocksmith.com/