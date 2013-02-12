Mobile Website Makers Cause a Massive Stir with Discounts on Sample Mobile Websites

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- A whopping 61% of mobile surfers say that if they do not find what they are looking for on a mobile site they will leave immediately for another site. Mobile users are always on the go and want information quickly and accurately and because of this they are 5 times more likely to quit. But what is the outcome when customers have an appalling mobile experience? Well the answer is simply this, they will lose those customers. Google stats makes it crystal clear that local businesses need to be up to date with technology as the trend in mobile users is making them more ignored and at a deservice each passing day.



Consumers expect their mobile experience to be as effective as their experience on the desktop and that makes it imperative for businesses to make sure they bring the fresh mobile experience to their most potent customers who are in need of their service or offer.



A mobile website must be faster than 5 seconds, bringing the results sort by mobile users and giving them the opportunity to make a decision there and then.



66% loyal customers are now frustrated with the businesses they once loved seeking for an alternative and that is very alarming. But it is important for businesses to factor in the interests of their mobile users at all costs.



The research firm emarketer released so-called M-Commerce numbers for 2012 a week or two ago, and the stats were sobering. Emarketer estimates that mobile shopping jumped 81% overall last year to nearly $25 billion, capturing 15% of all online sales. This is the beginning of a mega-trend. Emarketer estimates that sales from tablets and mobile phones combined will jump to more than 37 billion this year. Mobile searches have grown by 4X since 2012.



This isn’t surprising when one considers that mobile customers are everywhere. When they aren't double screening, using a mobile while on the computer, they’re shopping for clothes while waiting at the bank, looking for accessories while enjoying a sunset on the beach, looking for a necklace whilst getting a massage, or shopping for shoes while getting gas.



To rise with the waves, businesses need to take advantage of the current rising mobile trends and not only in getting a mobile website but make sure that people can find them in searches.



According to the search giant Google, businesses must have a separate mobile commerce site also known as "m-commerce" site. This solution is what e-commerce sites have opted to implement as the solution to cater for their growing mobile users.



With code included on each page,the search engines crawlers get to know that they are crawling m-commerce sites and help bring their content up in the SERPs.



Google trying to improve user experience all the time seem to favor these type of m-commerce sites and recognizes them as part of the larger site complex which takes initiatives in serving its visitors.



Sites seen by Google as considerate to their mobile users experience tend to grant such sites favor ranking them higher in the search results.



Recently posted in a blog by Google; Including the coding for all web-accessing devices on your site (PCs, cell phones, tablets, etc.) ensures that visitors will always have a pleasurable viewing experience. And as we all know, the more pleasurable a visitor’s experience is, the more likely that they will become an actual customer of the brand whose site they are visiting.



A sample mobile website is crucial



Because the hard data from emarketer for 2012 is alarming, we know that 9 out of 10 shoppers will just ignore a poorly configured website. If you don't have a mobile friendly website, get one now. If you however have one, do make sure it's search engine optimized while ensuring that your mobile content is user-friendly. From there, make sure your potential customers are encouraged to engage in social reviews, polls, likes and sharing. Running adverts targeted at mobile devices and sending them to simple, user friendly landing pages with click-to-buy, tap-to-call and maps capability.



If a sample mobile website can bring the twist to any business ensuring soaring profits, then the guarantee of having a good year is greatly improved.







