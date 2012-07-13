NetDzyne Adds Mobile Websites to Small Business Web Services

Oneida, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- Netdzyne has been providing small businesses throughout the United States and Canada web design, hosting and SEO services for several years and the expansion into mobile website services is a natural progression. Now, in addition to offering traditional web services at affordable prices, NetDzyne will also provide small businesses the opportunity to take advantage of the exploding mobile market.



Mobile web usage has skyrocketed over the past few years, thanks to the surge in U.S. smartphone penetration. According to Pew Research Center, 55 percent of American mobile phone owners go online using their phones, up more than 20 percentage points from three years ago.



What's more, the mobile web is becoming the main portal to the internet for a significant portion of users. Pew found that 17 percent of U.S. mobile phone owners go online mostly through their phones. Among mobile web users, 31 percent use their phone as their primary internet connection.



“While large corporations can afford to have individual apps written for all the different mobile platforms ( iPhone, Android, Windows Mobile and Blackberry), small businesses require a more affordable alternative”, stated Brad Pawlikowski, co-founder of NetDzyne. “Mobile websites offer the perfect solution. A professionally designed mobile site not only will perform over all the most popular mobile platforms, it will allow mobile searchers to be automatically directed to the mobile friendly format by the search engines. Our clients asked for an affordable opportunity to take advantage of the growing mobile market and we responded.”



“Reaction to our new mobile services from our clients has been so positive that we recently launched a new site (http://www.netdzynemobile.com) to allow us to offer these same services to all small businesses”, added Pawlikowski. “There is a large gap between the rapidly increasing mobile search volumes and the majority of small businesses lagging behind in mobile search strategy. Over 61% of small businesses currently do not have a mobile search strategy and are missing out on consumers trying to find them via a smartphone. We are excited to offer small businesses the opportunity to participate in and take advantage of the mobile revolution.”



NetDzyne is an internet based business (http://www.netdzyne.com) started in 2005 by Pawlikowski and wife, Mary Ann Reed. “Consumers are increasingly using mobile devices to search for business information”, said Reed. “By 2014, it is estimated that the number of people browsing the web on their smartphones will exceed desktop visits. While most websites can be found using mobile search engines, few are designed to be viewed on the small screens of mobile phones. The click-to-call, click-to-text and click for driving directions buttons featured on mobile sites allow customers immediate one touch access to the business owner directly from the site.”



Small business owners interested in learning more about mobile websites can visit http://www.netdzynemobile.com.



