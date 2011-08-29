Top Revenue Mobile Commerce Applications 2011-2016 - Latest Market Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announced the addition of 'Top Revenue Mobile Commerce Applications 2011-2016' market report to its offering.
Mobile commerce is enabled by a combination of technologies including networking, embedded systems, databases, and security. We provide a technology evaluation including an analysis of the major systems and components. We evaluate emerging business opportunities in m-commerce including:
3D Virtual m-commerce
Location and m-commerce
M-commerce in healthcare
Mobile commerce and cloud computing
The report provides analysis of the current and the future market of mobile commerce applications. It identifies market opportunities and forecasts to 2016 for mobile commerce applications. It evaluates key issues and concerns such as security and privacy. It analyzes global market dynamics through within specific regions and countries. It evaluates mobile commerce applications by category including: payments, mobile banking, education, Enterprise resource planning (ERP), entertainment, health care, inventory tracking and dispatching, traffic, travel and ticketing.
Audience:
Mobile Network Operators
Mobile Software Developers
OSS/BSS Solution Providers
Handset and Tablet Manufacturers
Mobile Payment Service Providers
Content and Applications Aggregators
Wireless Privacy and Security Specialists
Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers
Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers
View the table of contents: http://www.reportstack.com/product/24599/top-revenue-mobile-commerce-applications-2011-2016.html
Visit Reportstack's Blogs:
http://www.globalmarketresearchreports.blogspot.com
http://www.emergingmarket.livejournal.com
http://www.emergingmarketingresearch.posterous.com