Independent and Mobile Hairstylists Get Access to Clientele Through VIP Salon.me

Lahaina, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- VIPSalon.me (http://www.vipsalon.me) announces their new website to connect people to independent hairstylists and mobile salon services. Mobile hairstylists are a popular choice for people who have arrived from out of town and don't want to make the effort of finding and traveling to a salon in the city. People who prefer not to travel to a crowded salon, and want a more private experience, or who may be immobile benefit from mobile hairstyling services.



VIPSalon.me currently has independent hairstylist listings for the Los Angeles, New York - Connecticut - New Jersey and Hawaii areas. Both salon professionals and independent hairstylists are encouraged to register at VIPSalon.me (http://www.vipsalon.me). Basic profiles and pages are free, and currently new registrants are eligible for a discount on the partner level program.



Over 300,000 people each and every day use Internet search engines to look for hair stylists. VIPSalon.me has committed itself to helping hairstylists grow their clientele list. With a focus on three of the wealthiest areas in the United States, and with more areas being added daily, VIPSalon.me connects stylists with the best clientele available.



For those looking for a serious, highly trained, hairstylist who has made an art out of his or her craft, VIPSalon.me looks for the best in the business to offer to their visitors. Emphasis is placed on those hairstylists with an entrepreneurial spirit who provide excellent customer service in both the professional salon and mobile salon environments.



Danny V., founder of VIP Salon.me says, "So far the response from Stylists has been incredibly positive. We're growing quickly and will be expanding to new markets."



For hairstylists, the partner level program at VIPSalon.me offers many unique features and is currently available at a discount. With the partner level program stylists get access to direct referrals, the ability to embed video on their profile page, live support and more.



About VIP Salon.me

Located in Hawaii, VIP Salon.me provides a specialty website aimed at clientele looking for elite hairstylists, both at salons and those who offer mobile service.



CONTACT

Danny V.

Founder, VIP Salon.me

danny@vipsalon.me

PO Box 1563

Lahaina, HI 96761 USA