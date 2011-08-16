Mobile Money Launches New Website, Makes Borrowing Money Even Easier for its Many Satisfied Clients

Worcestershire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2011 -- Just about everyone, at some point in their lives, will need some extra money to cover an emergency. Maybe there is a medical bill that needs paying, or the rent is due, or groceries or school supplies must be purchased right away. It can be very stressful to be in this circumstance, especially if payday is still weeks away and money is tight.



Since October of 1998, Mobile Money has helped thousands of customers get the cash they need quickly and efficiently. The company specialises in cash log book loans and a vehicle buyback service.



A new logbook loan website launched recently by the company is allowing clients to borrow the money they need even more quickly and easily.



“Mobile Money is the largest provider of logbook loans in the UK, with 33 branches,” said company spokesperson Simon Furnival. “Logbook loans are a type of loan in the UK where the client’s car logbook is used as a deposit. The client keeps their car and can get the money in cash in less than 1 hour.”



Using the new website is fast and secure; customers need only fill in their details like name, email address and car registration information in order to apply for a logbook loan. The site also lists the addresses of the 33 branch locations, and also includes detailed information about what a logbook loan is, how the process works, as well as a section of frequently asked questions. The entire site was designed to be as user-friendly as possible for customers who are already often under a lot of stress due to being short on funds.



“It doesn’t matter if you have a poor credit record—as long as you own your car and there is not outstanding finance on the vehicle, we can provide you with a same day loan from £200 to £25,000, repayable in affordable monthly installments,” Furnival said.



“Once your loan is repaid we return the logbook and MOT certificate back to you. There’s no fuss, no waiting and your loan application is treated in the strictest confidence.”



Furnival said Mobile Money also prides itself on its outstanding customer service where everyone is treated with courtesy and respect.



“Our staff are available six days per week and we will manage your account locally—if you have any problems our door is always open for you to pop in for a chat.”



For more information on Mobile Money, visit http://www.mobilemoney.co.uk.