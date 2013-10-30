MobilePhoneNow Offers Contract Phone Deals for All, Even for Those with Bad Credit

London, Buckingham -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Mobile phone contracts offer cheaper rates on calls, more free minutes, texts and data and other offers that pay as you go mobile phone deals simply do not provide. This not in the best interests of consumers, as those with better credit ratings end up getting the cheaper deals needed by those with less financial stability. In order to remedy this disparity, MobilePhoneNow has launched their credit rating matching service that allows people with any financial background to secure a mobile phone contract.



MobilePhoneNow has been created to help people with bad credit or no credit history secure a mobile phone contract with ease, and without any additional costs. Experts in finding the best bad credit offers in the market, MobilePhoneNow have helped thousands of individuals obtain a phone contract despite having marks against their credit rating.



The company asks individuals to fill out a form that takes just fifteen seconds to complete before being matched with the best deals from the most understanding providers, enabling individuals to secure a contract outright in minutes.



A spokesperson for MobilePhoneNow.co.uk explained, “No matter if users have been refused a contract before, or have a credit rating that’s been damaged by court judgments or bankruptcy, we believe it shouldn’t stand in the way of getting a mobile phone contract. Communication in this day and age is essential, especially in securing a better future. So, we look at individual situations first before showing users offers from companies who will accept them, avoiding the frustration of rejection. We have one of the highest approval rates in the industry because we do our research and we connect consumers with companies who understand their needs.”



About MobilePhoneNow

MobilePhoneNow is the best means by which for individuals to easily and affordably sign up to a mobile phone contract. The company is designed to help users find the best mobile phone deal for their circumstances, including people with bad credit. No matter if users have been refused elsewhere, MobilePhoneNow can help. The site saves customers time searching for guaranteed mobile phone contracts or contract phones with no credit checks by matching available deals to their circumstances. For more information, please visit: http://www.mobilephonenow.co.uk/