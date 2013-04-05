Mobiles on the Net Announces a Price Cut in Samsung Galaxy Note 2 Deals

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Samsung Galaxy Note 2 is making splashes in the smart phone market owing to its high end features and out of the world display. This new phone has many takers in the market and to help customers get the best possible Samsung Galaxy Note 2 contract deals, Mobiles on the Net, UK’s leading online deal finder has come up with a new update.



The update on the website announces price cuts over existing deals. This news comes at the wake of the phone’s launch in the market. As the phone already enjoys a well-established customer base, service providers are not making much effort to provide a good price. In fact, some service providers are also not hesitating from overcharging their customers to make use of the demand.



Mobiles on the Net is however committed to giving customers something more from the new Samsung Galaxy Note 2 contract deals. All these deals have been modified with major price cuts. Prices have been slashed on all major networks including the most popular ones. For example, on the 600 mins, 500 MB 2 year contract with Vodafone, customers can now enjoy free rental for 3 straight months.



On the 600 mins, unlimited texts 2 year contact with O2 customers can expect to redeem 144 pounds in cash. Deals like these are one of a kind and to be found on Mobiles on the Net only. No other website has what Mobiles on the Net can offer in terms of Samsung Galaxy Note 2 contract deals. This is a website that can make high end phones accessible and economical. To know more about the latest deals log onto http://mobilesonthenet.co.uk/galaxynote2white-contracts



