Mobiles on the Net Goes on Sale with Samsung ATIV S

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Samsung ATIV S has gone on sale in the UK and is now available on contracts from £20 per month.



Samsung has become one of the leading brands in the Smartphone market and has a huge fan following all over the world. Its offerings are looked at as ones with exceptional style, true class and great quality besides smart functionality. That’s the reason there’s a lot of anticipation about its latest models that go on the market and there’s been a lot of buzz about ATIV S as well.



And by the looks of it Samsung ATIV S has done everything possible to make sure that it lives up to the expectation of its users. It has made the most out of the Windows Phone 8 platform and it keeps up with the high end design that one has gotten used to from Samsung. Many have already described the handset as a thing of beauty with its 4.8 inch Super AMOLED HD display and metallic trim being some of the highlights. The hairline finish on the back casing is also a delight.



Today’s users are looking at their phones to offer them ease of use when it comes to Social Networking platforms. And that’s where this phone scores highly because Social Network Integration here is top notch and very convenient for use. The memory can be extended with the help of a microSD card to ensure that users can store all their music, pictures etc without any difficulty.



Pictures can be clicked with the help of an 8 mega-pixel camera that has a LED flash, autofocus and geo-tagging. What’s more, videos can be shot at 1080p to capture those special moments in life. Videos, music and movies can be played back with the help of the Multimedia Player, which goes down well with users too.



Samsung ATIV S gives users access to a world of apps that can not only help them with their daily tasks but can be a great source of entertainment too. The 1.5GHz dual core processor used in the phone means apps can be loaded without any hassle and connectivity is boosted by 3.5G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.



And the good news is that Samsung ATIV S Contact Deals is available to users in the UK for as little as from £20 per month. To find out more about these deals one can visit the website http://mobilesonthenet.co.uk/ativsblack-contracts