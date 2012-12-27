Mobiles on the Net Offers Brilliant Christmas Deals

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Samsung Galaxy S3 is available for free with contracts starting from as little as £18.50 per month, which has given users a lot to cheer about this festive season.



Samsung, one of the leading manufacturers and names in the Smartphone market has built a loyal customer base for itself all over the world. And that was seen to a great extent with Samsung Galaxy S3, which was the most popular Android phone of the year. In fact it has taken the game to another level not only for the brand but for the entire Smartphone market.



And that wasn’t difficult to expect from the phone that retained the size of its predecessor Galaxy S2 but has a much larger; 4.8 in Super AMOLED display, which is extremely convenient for users. In fact it’s fairly obvious that the maker has put in a lot of thought and effort in creating this phone so that it gives users a complete and exciting experience. The display for example stays bright as long as one keeps looking at it.



Direct Call is another feature of the phone that has made waves and been a game changer of sorts. With this feature users can call their contacts directly by simply placing their phones to their ears while texting. Moreover with this phone there’s no risk of losing missed calls or messages for that matter because the phone itself is intuitive enough and it ensures that users are nudged by vibrating.



Voice activated commands that Samsung Galaxy S3 offers have become a rage as well and they can be used for practically every function, including clicking pictures. The camera itself is a super 8 megapixel one that allows users many liberties with their pictures. They are given a burst of 8 images so that users can take just the right shot every single time and they won’t be disappointed.



The camera for video calls has proven to be quite adequate too. Social Network Integration offers users easy connectivity with their friends through popular platforms and ability to upload pictures at videos without hassle. Quad band 3G and Wi-Fi are meant for connectivity and all the other specs of Samsung Galaxy S3 leave no cause for complain either.



And the best part is that the Samsung Galaxy S3 Contracts are now available for just £18.50 per month on sensational Christmas deals.