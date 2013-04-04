'Mobiles on the Net' Starts Offering HTC One Silver Contract Deals

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- HTC One Silver, an advanced and visually appealing smart phone has been a huge hit in the market. Customers anticipate a 5 star rating for the phone owing to the brilliant features and quality. Now, this top rated phone is available on contract with Mobiles On the Net. In a latest addition to its vast network of high end phone contracts, Mobiles On the Net has started offering HTC One Silver on contract.



The contracts offered with the phone come with a number of inbuilt features, flexible options and loads of freebies. Customers using various telecommunication services can sign up for the contract, get their hands on this new sensation from HTC and, also get to benefit from slashed prices.



Currently, the HTC One Silver contract is available with T mobile, Vodafone, tm Mobile, O2 and so on. Customers can benefit from just switching their phone piece to HTC One Silver and not worry about jumping to any other unknown service provider.



The HTC One Silver contract available with Mobiles On the Net has great features that are by far the most rewarding in terms of talk time, free texts, internet usage and so on. Basically, the features enhance the smart phone experience provided by HTC. Also, the HTC One Silver contract is very accommodating in terms of price. For less than 30 pounds, line rental customers can avail great features and, also the free minutes offered by various service providers.



Mobiles on the Net has been helping customers from all over the country access mobile deals online. It has been actively involved in making sure mobile users get the best deal on their most preferred network using advanced search options provided on the website. To know more about the latest HTC Silver One contract, log onto http://mobilesonthenet.co.uk/onesilver-contracts



Media Contact

Name: Jerry Morgan

Company Name: Mobiles On The Net

Contact No.: +44 (0)7031 981914

Location: London, United Kingdom