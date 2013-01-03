Mobilesonthenet.co.uk Offers Nokia Lumia 820 Contract Deals

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- The Nokia Lumia has arrived in the UK and one can get it for as cheap as £ 17 a month, thanks to the Nokia Lumia 820 contract deals provided by the website, http://mobilesonthenet.co.uk/nokialumia820black-contracts.



Nokia, is one of the leading names in the mobile world and the Nokia Lumia series has been quite a rage among the audience. Though the company has not switched over to the Android platform yet, but it does provide some really good specifications with its Windows models. The Lumia 820 model is a 4G phone with a customizable Windows OS and is a promising and a powerful hardware.



The ability to change the look of the phone and the home-screen leaves the users mighty delighted. The phone also comes in a variety of quirky colours to break the monotony of usual black or white cased mobile phone. This proves that the makers have put in a lot of thought and effort in making the user experience exhilarating.



The 4.3 inch touch screen delivers incredible graphic details and it also act as a viewfinder for the 8 megapixel camera that comes with the phone. The camera is loaded with Carl Zeiss Tessar lens, 2.2 aperture and a dual LED flash.



The new feature, Nokia City lens of this phone is sure to leave its users in awe. With just holding the phone up, the local shops, restaurants and business are indicated on the phone. This would certainly help people to be aware of various facilities in that location. The phone memory is not something to boast about, but the memory space can be expanded with the help of a micro- SD card or a memory card, so one would certainly be able to store a lot of music and photos on the phone.



The integrated social networking applications and the Microsoft Office applications that allows linking Microsoft Outlook on the phone, is sure to catch interest of users who like to remain connected to their friends or work on the go. The phone comes with a dual- core processor and has a lot of connectivity options, such as GPS, Bluetooth, 2G, 3G, 4G, and WiFi.



This is one of the best Nokia Lumia phones introduced in the market and one can get a variety of Nokia Lumia 820 contract deals for a cheap a price, depending on the call minutes that they are looking for.