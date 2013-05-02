Mobility 123 Announces Eligibility Criteria for Renting Scooters Through Medicare

Absecon, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Mobility 123 has been offering home mobility and access solutions for the last decade. Customers seeking stair lifts in Philadelphia and New Jersey have a reliable service provider in Mobility 123. However, Mobility 123 offers much more than stair lifts. In fact, potential customers can rely on Mobility 123 for all of their mobility and access needs. Mobility 123 offers services and products including: stair lifts, wheel chair lifts, vehicle lifts, bath lifts, pool lifts, various ramps, accessible bathroom solutions, wheelchair rentals, scooter rentals, and much more. Now, Mobility 123 is informing customers about the eligibility criteria for renting a scooter through Medicare.



Unfortunately, not everyone is aware of the Medicare Wheelchair and Scooter benefit. Although there are specific criteria that must be met, many Medicare beneficiaries are eligible for scooter rentals and Medicare will cover 80% of the cost. Furthermore, supplemental Medicare insurance may cover the additional 20% of the rental price. For a Medicare beneficiary to qualify for scooter coverage they must meet four specific conditions.



The first condition, a Medicare beneficiary must have a health problem that causes difficulty in moving around one’s home. Second, a beneficiary must be unable to complete daily living activities with a cane, crutch, or a walker. Thirdly, the beneficiary or readily available caretaker must be able to safely operate the scooter. Lastly, the scooter must be able to be used within the beneficiary’s home. Mobility 123 wants to ensure that their customers are aware of the criteria for scooter rental through Medicare and their staff will be more than happy to answer any additional questions.



About Mobility123

Mobility 123 has had nearly 10 years of experience in mobility solutions industry where they continue to be a family owned and operated business. Their mission is quite simple, it is to offer mobility solutions to each and every clients individual needs. Mobility 123 is dedicated to providing the best customer service and quality products so one can easily can have access throughout their home or office. They have the experience and knowledge in medical equipment to offer a wide range of services and tips for all those in need at affordable prices that are high quality.



For more information about Mobility123 visit http://www.mobility123.com.