Mobility 123 Now Offering No Drill Grab Bars to Avoid Falls

For more than 10 years, Mobility123 has been providing individuals with mobility solutions throughout the New Jersey region, and now they are offering a No Drill Grab Bar. The No Drill Grab Bar is extremely easy to install and doesn't require any drilling. With only a few simple materials needed for this installation, the support grab bar can be placed just about anywhere.



For those who are looking for added support in the shower, they can increase the home’s safety significantly. Considering that slip and falls mostly occur in the bathroom, this is a great opportunity for seniors or those who are disabled to add support, safety, and stability in one’s life. As an internationally patented product, the No Drill Grab Bar allows individuals to adhere it to just about any surface such as tile, glass, metal, and even stone. With everything included in this product, there is no professional installation needed since all the proper materials and adapters are there.



Mobility123 is proud to offer this unique and easy to install product for those in need. The No Drill Grab Bar comes in two different lengths and finishes that will be sure to match the existing style and theme of the current décor. The simple installation can be done in a few easy steps with hardware that is concealed for a seamless look. There is no measuring required and will be able to add assistance to any room of the house where needed. Start living free today and have the No Drill Grab Bar installed. For more information on other mobility equipment such as stairlifts in NJ, please feel free to contact Mobility 123 at any time.



About Mobility123

Mobility 123 has had nearly 10 years of experience in mobility solutions industry where they continue to be a family owned and operated business. There mission is quite simple, it is to offer mobility solutions to each and every clients individual needs. Mobility 123 is dedicated to providing the best customer service and quality products so one can easily can have access throughout their home or office. They have the experience and knowledge in medical equipment to offer a wide range of services and tips for all those in need at affordable prices that are high quality.



