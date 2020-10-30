New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- The Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market size is forecast to reach USD 280.77 billion from USD 52.56 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 23.2% through 2027. The market growth is primarily driven by the convergence and growth of transportation and telecom industries. Rapid urbanization, smart city initiatives, improved 4G/5G infrastructure penetration of smartphones, an overall increase in the demand for mobility services, and the need to reduce CO2 emissions are some of the other key factors supporting Mobility as a Service market growth.



The report is further furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the global COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has changed the market dynamics with disruption in the supply chain, changes in demands and trends, and economic scenario. The report analyses the initial and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the market and offers insights into prospects and remuneration outlook in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1163



The Global Mobility As A Service (Maas) Market is anticipated to dominate the economic landscape of the world, recording a substantial growth rate over the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the rapidly evolving industry infrastructure, commercialization, and changes in the demands of the Mobility As A Service (Maas) market. The growth has established a strong foothold of the products and services offered by the Mobility As A Service (Maas) market.



Prominent players analyzed in the report are Whim App, SkedGo Pty Ltd., UbiGo AB, Moovel Group GmBH, Uber Technologies, Inc., Lyft, Inc., Ola, Splyt Technologies Ltd., Shuttl, Transit Systems Pty Ltd., Qixxit, Beeline Singapore, and Smile Mobility.



The report covers the profiles of the key contenders and offers an all-inclusive analysis of their business overview, market share, market size, production and manufacturing capacity, value chain analysis, and strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, and brand promotions and product launches among others. It also covers their sales channel and distribution network, along with import/export activities, market presence, product portfolio, and other key factors to offer a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape.



Moreover, the report covers a thorough regional analysis to offer a better understanding of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, presence of prominent players, and import/export ratio.



Buy now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1163



For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of service type, application, business model, vehicle type, and region.



Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Self-driving car service

Ride-hailing

Car sharing

Bi-cycle sharing

Bus sharing



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1163



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Android

iOS

Others



Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



B2B

B2C

P2P Rentals



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Bus

Passenger cars

Bikes



Request for Customization@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1163



The key geographical regions analyzed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Objectives of the Mobility As A Service (Maas) Market Report:



Analysis and forecast of the Global Mobility As A Service (Maas) Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry



Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans



To read more about the report, click here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mobility-as-a-service-maas-market



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Browse Related Reports –



Video Conferencing Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2026



Customer Self-Service Software Market Size, Share & Demand, By Type, By Function, By Application and Forecast 2020-2026



Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will address all your queries and ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.