Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Overview:

The study provides a detailed outlook vital to keep market knowledge up to date segmented by B2B, B2C & P2P, , Self-driving car service, Car Sharing, Bi-cycle Sharing, Ride-Hailing & Bus Sharing, and 18+ countries across the globe along with insights on emerging & major players. If you want to analyze different companies involved in the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) industry according to your targeted objective or geography we offer customization according to your requirements.



Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) research study defines the market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecasts the values for the next 6 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) industry including market share, market size (value and volume 2021-2024 and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters to and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) which includes drivers & restraining factors that help estimate the future growth outlook of the market.



The segments and sub-section of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market is shown below:

The Study is segmented by the following Product/Service Type: Self-driving car service, Car Sharing, Bi-cycle Sharing, Ride-Hailing & Bus Sharing



Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: B2B, B2C & P2P



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Uber, Didi, Lyft, Gett, Mytaxi(Hailo), Ola Cabs, BlaBla Car, Careem, Grab Taxi, Kako Taxi, Addison Lee, Meru, Ingogo, Flywheel, Easy Taxi, Gocatch, Via, Yandex Taxi, Lecab & 99Taxis



Important years considered in the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) study:

Historical year – 2018-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2023 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

- the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study

1) What makes Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market feasible for long-term investment?

2) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

3) Teritorry that may see a steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market?

6) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?

7) How influencing are factors driving the demand of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) in the next few years?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market growth?

9) What strategies of big players help them acquire a share in a mature market?

10) How Technology and Customer-Centric Innovation is bringing big Change in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market?



There are 15 Chapters to display the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market

Chapter 1, Overview to describe Definition, Specifications, and Classification of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market, Applications [B2B, B2C & P2P], Market Segment by Types , Self-driving car service, Car Sharing, Bi-cycle Sharing, Ride-Hailing & Bus Sharing;

Chapter 2, the objective of the study.

Chapter 3, Research methodology, measures, assumptions, and analytical tools

Chapters 4 and 5, Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels, Value Chain Analysis

Chapters 6 and 7, show the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapters 8 and 9, show Five forces (bargaining power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants, and market conditions;

Chapters 10 and 11, show analysis by regional segmentation [North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America], comparison, leading countries, and opportunities; Customer Behaviour

Chapter 12, identifies the major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision-makers;

Chapters 13 and 14, are about the competitive landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market sales channel, research findings, conclusion, appendix, and data source.



