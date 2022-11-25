Mobility as a Service Market Outlook: Prominent Trends and Key Players by 2030

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- The global mobility as a service market, by value, is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 40.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is influenced by factors such as increasing smart city initiatives, growing adoption of on-demand mobility services, the need to reduce CO2 emissions, improved 4G/5G infrastructure, and the penetration of smartphones. Therefore, the mobility as a service market is expected to witness significant growth in the future.



Four-wheelers segment to hold largest market share during the forecast period.



The four-wheelers segment is projected to be the largest vehicle type segment due to the growing popularity of ride hailing and car-sharing services across the globe. Apart from conventional ride-sharing transport modes, MaaS also offers the use of autonomous and electric cars. With rapid developments in electric and autonomous cars, along with increasing acceptance from consumers, the four-wheelers segment is likely to continue to witness strong growth over the forecast period. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), the market share of battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids is expected to be around 5-10% of all passenger cars across the European Union by 2030. Luxury cars are also accessible using MaaS, which would otherwise not be possible.



Insurance services are expected to be fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2030.



Insurance companies play a vital role in a transit user's life and mobility. The move towards MaaS is gaining momentum; however, it is early to predict with certainty how it will affect the dynamics of auto insurance. The present form of insurance is likely to be replaced by commercial insurance of fleets of MaaS vehicles. Selling insurance products to end-users could allow MaaS providers to maintain their position in the market, especially in developing economies. The insurance services market will see a successive increase with the growth of MaaS as more vehicles will be integrated. Hence, by solution type, the insurance services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 37% during the forecast period.



Europe is estimated to lead mobility as a service market in 2021.



Currently, Europe contributes a share of approximately 32% to the overall market. It is the largest market since it has been an early adopter of MaaS. Countries such as the UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands have been continuously investing in smart transportation infrastructure. Developed economies such as Finland and Germany are early adopters of MaaS, making Europe the largest market. Also, countries such as the UK, France, and the Netherlands have been investing in smart transportation infrastructure, thereby ensuring the market's growth in Europe. Planned investments to improve urban transport and traffic infrastructure are expected to drive the European MaaS market. The region is expected to hold a dominant share in the MaaS market for the next 3-4 years as well as post-2025.



Key Market Players:



The mobility as a service market is dominated by major players such as Moovit Inc. (Israel), MaaS Global Oy (Finland), Citymapper (UK), Mobilleo (UK), SkedGo Pty Ltd (Australia), UbiGo (Sweden), Splyt (UK), Qixxit (Germany), Communauto (Canada), and Tranzer (Netherlands).



