Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- Market Size – USD 75.97 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.3%, Market trends –Advancement in the telecom industry.



Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) enables users to plan, book, and pay for multiple mobility services through a connected digital network. The public and private transportation services are combines through a common gateway that generates and manages trips, allowing users to pay with a single account. Cities across the world are now adopting the cashless payment modes and are thus contributing to the Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) Market. The global Mobility-as-a-Service Market is predicted to be valued at USD 523.61 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 26.3% through the forecast duration, according to a recent study by Emergen Research.



Key participants include UbiGo AB, Beeline Singapore, Shuttl, Uber technologies, Citymapper, Ola, Moovel Group GmBH, Lyft, Inc., Smile Mobility, and Communauto, among others.



Market Drivers

The growing demand for improved mobility services in the transportation sector due to the increasing road congestion and traffics is the major factor bolstering the industry growth. A wide range of digital and wireless services are augmenting the growth of mobility services. The expansion of the telecom sector in the MaaS sector due to the emergence of mobile manufacturers and delivery platforms for digital services has considerably added to the market growth. Additionally, the rise in the blockchain technology and the development of advanced mobility services is projected to significantly boost market growth.



Regional Outlook

Augmenting problems associated with existing transportation services are boosting the development of the industry in the Asia Pacific market. The regional growth is being led by Singapore, owing to its increasing efforts to enhance its current infrastructure and the introduction of non-motorized modes of public transport. The Asia Pacific Market is predicted to expand with a CAGR of 30.5% during the projected timeframe.



Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ride-hailing

Self-driving car service

Bi-cycle sharing

Car sharing

Bus sharing



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Android

iOS

Others



Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

B2B

B2C

P2P Rentals



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger cars

Buses

Bikes



