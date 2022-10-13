Mobility Care Products Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The latest survey report on Global Mobility Care Products Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific etc. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, and industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunities available and would trend in Mobility Care Products market. The study bridges the historical data from 2017 to 2021 and is forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and were profiled in the current version are GE Healthcare (United States), Teijin (Japan), Fresenius (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Portea (India), Abbott (United States), A&D Company Limited (United States), Roche (Switzerland), Omron (Japan),.



Mobility care products enable persons with disabilities to achieve individual mobility, and access to certain devices is a precondition for obtaining equal opportunities, enjoying human rights and living in dignity. Mobility Care Products are devices that are used to assist people with walking disabilities or to improve the mobility of people with any kind of mobility impairment. Mobility equipment in the healthcare sectors is used to carry patients from one place to another. These devices are less bulky, highly sophisticated and diverse in characteristics . That is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of individuals with disabilities. Analysis of World Health Survey data in 69 countries showed that 18.6% of adults over the age of 18 reports most often having moderate, severe or extreme difficulty related to moving around.



Market Drivers

- The increasing number of road accidents across the globe

- The growing older population across the globe



Market Trend

- The trend for technologically advanced, compact, and portable mobility aids



Opportunities

- A large number of the ageing population will give an impetus to the mobility care products. As elderly populations suffer from age-related diseases resulting in impaired mobility. The risk of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis is more in the geriatric population.



Challenges

- A lack of properly trained personnel constitutes a major barrier to the provision of appropriate mobility device services



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Mobility Care Products market report:



by Type (Canes, Crutches, Mobility Scooters, Walkers and Rollators, Wheelchairs), Application (Arthritis, Cerebral palsy, Developmental disabilities, Diabetic ulcers and wounds, Difficulties maintaining balance, Fractures or broken bones in the lower limbs, Gout, Heart or lung issues, Others), Distribution Channel (Rehabilitation facilities, Mobile /outreach facilities, Community-based programmes, Private retailers, Special education agencies), Age Group (Mobility Products for Children, Mobility products for Elderly), End User (Hospital, Clinic, Home Care)

Geographical Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.



