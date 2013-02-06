Mobility Equipment Partnerships for Systems Application Engineer include Motorola and Zebra

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Systems Application Engineering, Inc. (SAE), www.saesystems.com, a Motorola Premier Solutions Partner and a Zebra Premier Partner, headquartered in Houston, TX for more than forty years, has been a leader in Order Selection and Loading, Voice-Guided Picking, GS-1 Product Traceability, Proof-of-Delivery (POD), Direct Store Delivery (DSD), Operator Driven Reliability, Condition-Based Monitoring and Mobile Computer equipment sales.



SAE partners with the global leaders that design and manufacture mobile computing and wireless productivity technology. Every piece of equipment SAE sells is a proven performer, used 24/7 in high-volume warehouses and industrial facilities worldwide. Together, they set the benchmarks for ergonomics, durability, reliability and return-on-investment. Partners include:



- Motorola

- Mobility Products

- Panasonic

- Mobile Computers Zebra

- Printing Solutions Datamax-O'Neil

- Portable Printers XATA Fleet

- Management Software



Interstate Batteries chose the Motorola MC9094 and MC9097 handheld computers and the Datamax-O'Neil mf4T portable printer. The Motorola and Datamax-O'Neil products won out against others because of the rugged nature of the devices. Route managers are used to throwing old batteries around. According to a senior manager at Interstate Batteries, One guy even dropped his unit in a bucket of oil while delivering batteries to a garage. It was important for us to find a rugged handheld and printer that could withstand rough treatment.



SAE specializes in solutions that have improved operational performance for customers in the world’s most demanding and dynamic environments. SAE technology has unlocked millions of dollars of bottom line benefits in distribution facilities (grocery, food service, and electronics), Artic pipelines, process plants and refineries.



SAE delivers proven product platforms based on wireless computing, bar code scanning, voice guidance and software that are rugged, reliable, scalable and seamlessly integrated. These factors combine to produce a ROI (return-on-investments) that customers rely on.



About SAE

SAE is a privately held, global company with an international customer base and a reputation for proven performance. SAE’s dedicated professional team ensures that, while technology will change, the company commitment to innovation, service, support and the customer’s success will not.



