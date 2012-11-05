Mobility123 Now Has Stair Lifts for Curved Staircases

Absecon, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Many people interested in purchasing a stair lift found that their homes could not accommodate the typical straight stair lift. Curved Stair Lifts from Mobility123 now make it possible for anyone with mobility issues to get a stair lift installed in their home.



Mobility123 supplies stair lifts in Philadelphia and wheelchair ramps in NJ. They are proud to announce that they are now offering the Acorn 80 Curved Stair Lift. This particular stair lift is designed with comfort and safety in mind. Their model is ideal for complex staircases. The Acorn 80 Stair Lift uses a unique modular rail system ensuring that every customer has a perfect fit. Mobility123’s NJ stair lifts are an essential item to help people with mobility issues get to the second floor of their homes. The Acorn 80 can be installed in as little as 3 days from placing an order. The installation process is fast and easy. The stair lift works on remote control, has a safety sensor that detects obstructions and has a lockable switch to prevent others from using the stair lift.



Mobility123 is a one-stop-shop for all mobility products in Cherry Hill and Philadelphia. The curved stair lift they are now offering to customers is not a replacement for their current stair lifts. They are providing them in addition to the product line they already carry. They still have a large selection of quality stair lift rentals in New Jersey as well as stair lifts in Philadelphia.



About Mobility123

Family owned and operated for nearly 10 years, they have continued to supply their clients with high-quality mobility and access solutions. At Mobility123 their mission is simple: to provide the best products and services to each and every one of their customers. They take great pride in their company, their commitment to customer service, and in the products they sell. They have an extensive background in the durable medical equipment field which gives them a wide range of knowledge to work with. They know their customers’ situations, and they know the products, so they can help ensure that everyone gets the right product, at a great price.



For more information about Mobility123 visit http://www.mobility123.com.